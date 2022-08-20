WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Goes Behind the Scenes of New Taylor Sheridan Show

The series premiere of Tulsa King, the newest offering from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is still about three months away. The cast and crew, however, are already hard at work bringing the world of Dwight “The General” Manfredi to life.

In a recent Instagram post, Sylvester Stallone, the series’ star and actor behind The General, took fans behind the scenes of the show. And, as if that wasn’t exciting enough, the actor also gave a brief overview of what to expect from the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and Sopranos producer Terrence Winter.

“My character is Dwight, The General,” Stallone explains in the clip. “He’s a lifetime gangster, he took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out, and he’s given some obscure assignment to go to Tulsa and start a mob. And that’s when the fun begins.”

“[Tulsa King] is soulful, it’s insightful, and it’s relatable,” Stallone said. “It’s gonna finally show a side of me that I’ve been wanting to show myself. I see this as being a smash hit.”

‘Tulsa King’ Creators Talk Building a Crime Drama

In the behind the scenes clip, Taylor Sheridan and Terrence Winter gave their thoughts on Tulsa King as well. And if the producers’ passion for the series is any indication of its contents, we have to agree with Sylvester Stallone. It’s going to be a hit.

“Tulsa King blends two genres,” explained producer Terrence Winter. “The Western genre that Taylor Sheridan has done so well in bringing back on Yellowstone combined with the mob genre from New York shows like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. It’s really been wonderful to mix those two together and see where the chips fall.”

The producer then shared his excitement for casting Sylvester Stallone, who not only brought his acting prowess to the set but a wide variety of other skills as well. “The great thing about Sly is that he wears a lot of different hats,” Winter continued. “He’s an actor, obviously. He’s also a writer, a director…he’s really been an incredible collaborator.”

On the surface, the combination of Sopranos producer Terrence Winter and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan seems a little odd. Both The Sopranos and Yellowstone include plenty of drama, but that’s really where their parallels end.

Taylor Sheridan, however, revealed that he’s had Terrence Winter circled as a potential collaborator for years. “Terrence [Winter] is an extremely gifted storyteller,” Sheridan said. “He’s someone whose work I’ve admired since The Sopranos. And I felt that he had a real keen understanding of this world and would appreciate a real fresh look at it.”