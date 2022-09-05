WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Loses Mustache on Set, Hilariously Tries to Find It

Sylvester Stallone is having an emergency on the set of Tulsa King and it involves his mustache that has gone missing. While you can tell in this Instagram video that Stallone has a good beard, the actor also will wear a mustache. He would be wearing it now, but that bad boy has gotten lost. It appears that Stallone and makeup department head Fiona Cush are in a 9-1-1 situation.

They need to find that mustache. There is work to be done on Tulsa King. And Dwight “The General” Manfredi needs his mustache. Will they find it? You have to watch the video and see how everything works out. Dwight is a man on a mission these days. That does involve the town of Tusla, Oklahoma, too. Tulsa King is getting ready to appear on the streaming platform Paramount Plus later this year. Well, they still plan to put up those episodes with a mustache or not. Anyway, we get the lowdown of this definite crisis of the mustache.

Sylvester Stallone of ‘Tulsa King’ Appears At Brother’s Concert

Of all the crisis situations to hit a show, this one is quite serious. Thankfully, Cush is able to find the mustache. It appears to have been lost in the garbage can. But she comes along to save the day. As you can tell from this video, there was a serious search going down here. There’s nothing more stressful than a missing mustache for your big star of a TV show like Tulsa King. Yes, there is a method behind their madness. But, thankfully, all’s well that ends well.

Recently, Stallone also has been in the news. While he’s pretty playful in this video, his life has been dented by something very serious. Jennifer Flavin, his wife, has filed for divorce. They have reportedly had issues regarding how Stallone has been using the family finances. In another situation involving both of them, Flavin apparently is not happy with Sly’s new dog. He recently got a new dog and named him Dwight after his Tulsa King character. There reportedly was a disagreement about the pooch. It led to more discussion between Stallone and Flavin. When Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone hit the stage in Atlantic City over the weekend, Sylvester made an appearance.

Now, what does Stallone think about Tulsa King in general? He would term the Taylor Sheridan series a “miracle.” Stallone expanded on that in another Instagram post a while back. “To make a show like this is 500 people that you have to try to get a little like mind,” he said. “So that’s a miracle in itself.” Earlier in the video, he said, “I’m thinking it’s the best acting I’ve ever done.”