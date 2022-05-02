When Does Taylor Sheridan’s New Series ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone Premiere on Paramount Plus?

Earlier this year, Taylor Sheridan, creator of the Yellowstone universe, unveiled four new shows unrelated to the Dutton family: Lioness, Tulsa King, Land Man, and Bass Reeves. As you might expect from the award-winning screenwriter, the description of each show sounded more interesting than the last.

Only one of them, however, has the Italian Stallion himself as the lead character. Tulsa King stars none other than Sylvester Stallone, who couldn’t be more excited for the role as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

In an interview with Paramount+ in which Taylor Sheridan gives fans a preview of each of his upcoming series, Sylvester Stallone got an opportunity to explain his show, Tulsa King, in his own words. “Tulsa King is a very interesting story,” Stallone said. “He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out.”

Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa,” Stallone continues with a laugh. “So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”

When setting out to bring Tulsa King to life, Taylor Sheridan brought in an incredible team. Along with Executive Producer David Glasser, he also hired Terence Winter, who helped create The Sopranos. The series will also star crime genre legends including Max Casella (The Sopranos), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire).

Though the official premiere date has yet to be released, the series is filming in Tulsa and is slated to hit Paramount+ in the fall of this year.

Taylor Sheridan Says He Created ‘Tulsa King’ in Two Days

During the pandemic, Taylor Sheridan had a lot of time on his hands – at least, according to him. As he’s currently working on nine different series, we’re not sure his idea of “a lot of time” is the same as ours. Regardless, however, it was that increase in free time that led to the creation of Tulsa King, which Taylor Sheridan dreamed up and began writing in just two days.

“I was talking with a producer, and it’s COVID,” Sheridan told Variety. “Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.'”

In just 48 hours, he already had a fully fleshed-out idea, as well as the script for the pilot episode. “I call [the producer] two days later,” Sheridan explained. “And said, ‘Hey, I wrote that thing we talked about.'”

When Taylor Sheridan approached Sylvester Stallone with the Tulsa King script, it didn’t take much convincing to get the Rambo star on board. On the contrary, he couldn’t wait to begin. “I love it,” Stallone said, according to Sheridan. “When do we shoot it?”