Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Likely Won’t Be Available for Streaming Any Time Soon

Tom Cruise’s 1986 “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” is arguably one of the most looked-forward-to film drops of the season. The brand new sequel hits theaters in just a few weeks on Friday, May 27th. But, with streaming becoming ever more popular, it won’t be long until “Top Gun: Maverick” hits Paramount Plus. Right?

Actually, no. Other major theatrical releases might see day-and-date drops or, more commonly, 45-day delays before hitting our favorite streaming platforms. However, The Streamtable reports it’s unlikely Tom Cruise will allow “Top Gun: Maverick” to make its streaming debut any time soon. Here’s why.

As per the outlet, Bob Bakish, Paramount CEO, often highlights the streaming service’s success in mega-blockbuster day-and-date releases. However, big pictures, such as Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” tend to see a longer delay in streaming drops. Typically, subscribers are forced to wait a 45-day period before accessing major films from home.

That said, it’s likely fans will have to wait significantly longer before accessing “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount.

According to a recent article published in Puck News, Tom Cruise is insisting on a “far more old-school” approach to releasing his film outside of the classic theater space.

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s most iconic living actors. As such, his reputation enables him to opt for the much longer delay of a 120-day theatrical window. So while the relatively new standard 45-delay would put “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount and its competitors by July, Cruise’s insistence on a long theatrical run means the brand new sequel won’t be accessible from home until September.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Proves He’s a Real-Life Hero

“Top Gun: Maverick” audiences are already lamenting the long delay awaiting them prefacing the sequel’s streaming premiere. But now, Tom Cruise’s genuine heroic deeds might just lure viewers back to the theater.

Last week, Tom Cruise and his “Top Gun: Maverick” costars, including Miles Teller, Glenn Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Jay Ellis, took to the deck of the retired USS Midway for the red carpet premiere of their brand new film. While there, Tom Cruise spoke with members of the press about his upcoming film.

However, while we are familiar with Tom Cruise as protagonist Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the Hollywood actor demonstrated his own heroism during an interview with Austrian celebrity reporter Angela Bishop.

While at the red carpet event, Bishop nearly took a tumble off of the interview platform aboard the USS Midway. Before she could fall though, the “Top Gun: Maverick” creator grabbed her arm and pulled her upright.

“Please do not step backwards,” Cruise emphasized amid the interview. From there, things seemed to go off without a hitch, with Bishop speaking with the actor about his early interest in both airplanes and movies.