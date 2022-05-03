Peacock’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Series, Based on Classic Kevin Costner Flick, Set to Film in Iowa

Back in August, Peacock picked up a limited series based on Kevin Costner’s “Field of Dreams.” Now, the series is set to start filming this summer.

The original “Field of Dreams” film came out in 1989, focusing on one man’s dream to build a baseball field in the middle of an Iowa cornfield. Much like the 1989 movie, this new Peacock series will also film in Iowa, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, the MLB recreated the baseball field in the same spot where they filmed the movie. They then used the field to host a White Sox vs. Yankees game, as the film depicted. The Hollywood Reporter states that the new Peacock “Field of Dreams” series will NOT use this recreated field in production this summer.

Instead, the streaming service will engage with local Iowa businesses to cover field construction, catering, transportation, and set decoration. Already, Renovo Media Group out of Clear Lake has offered to supply technical equipment. Plus, Musco Lighting and Iowa Sports Turf will assist in lighting, designing, and constructing the baseball field itself.

While there’s no set time for filming to start this summer, we know that it will take place in several Iowa counties. This includes Polk, Mahaska, Clinton, and Boone counties. Per The Hollywood Reporter, some filming will also take place in Minneapolis, Boston, and Los Angeles.

What Do We Know About the Story Behind Peacock’s New ‘Field of Dreams’ Series?

Mike Schur, known for his work on “The Good Place,” “The Office,” and “Parks and Recreation,” will write the script and executive produce. Fellow executive producers include Lawrence Gordon, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.

As for the story itself, THR just says that the new series will be “based on” the 1989 film. That means Schur could follow the film exactly, or take creative liberties with it. We have no idea if Kevin Costner’s character will still be the main focus of the story. Heck, we don’t even know if Costner is likely to make a cameo in the film.

So far, the biggest tie between the original film and the new series seems to be filming it in Iowa.

“The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams,” Schur and Sackett said in a statement. “And we felt we simply couldn’t make it without shooting in Iowa.”

They added, “You can’t think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We’re thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life.”

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, also commented on the new series. “We are excited to begin production on ‘Field of Dreams’ in the location where this momentous journey began…Iowa,” Underhill said. “We look forward to giving back to the community with our new training initiative and knocking this series out of the park!”