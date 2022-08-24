peacock-to-stream-next-day-episodes-of-nbc-shows-after-reclaiming-rights-from-hulu

With cable locked in an ongoing battle with streaming, many of our favorite primetime shows are heading to platforms such as Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Hulu. As such, the battle for viwership is not only focused between network versus streaming television but also on competing streaming platforms. That said, NBC’s 2022-2023 primetime season is set to air its next-day episodes of fan-favorite shows and series exclusively on Peacock after reclaiming rights from its competitor, Hulu.

According to Variety, fans of NBC’s primetime shows and dramas, including the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, will no longer find their favorite series on Hulu as of next month. Instead, these NBC series will exclusively air only on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The move takes place beginning September 19th. Then, NBC audiences will only be able to catch next-day episodes of their favorite shows on Peacock.

In addition to Law & Order and One Chicago‘s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, Peacock will also claim NBC’s late-night lineup. Examples include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Myers, and Saturday Night Live. Other returning shows heading to NBC’s streaming platform include La Brea starring Chicago PD alum John Seda, New Amsterdam, and Young Rock. Reality TV series heading to the streamer include The Voice and America’s Got Talent, which is currently moving through its semi-final and final rounds. Brand new additions include a reboot of Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez.

As streaming becomes the go-to and cable falls to the background, Peacock is another streamer working to revamp its subscriber packages. After kicking off the year with a rough first quarter, Netflix has all but rebranded itself. In the meantime, with the 2022-2023 primetime season weeks from kicking off, the company has begun offering potential customers limited-time specials for several more weeks.

Per the outlet, NBCUniversal is offering potential subscribers a discounted enrollment cost for a full year. Access to Peacock Premium typically costs $4.99 a month for a subscription with ads while one that’s ad-free totals $9.99 a month. Throughout September, however, customers can purchase a brand new Peacock Premium subscription for just $1.99 a month or $19.99 for one year. Talk about a deal.

Kelly Campbell, Peacock’s president and NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer, said, “We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long.”

In addition to the inclusion of NBC and Bravo’s most popular shows, the outlet reports Peacock is also home to more than 70,000 hours of original current and classic movies, TV shows, live sports, and more. Examples include Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-Western Yellowstone, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Sunday Night Football to name a few.