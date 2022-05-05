‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot Canceled at Peacock After Just Two Seasons

School is coming to a close for the cast of the Saved By the Bell reboot series. The series has now been canceled after just two seasons on the Peacock streaming platform.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” notes a spokesperson for the streaming service in a recent statement.

“Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years,” the statement continues.

“And the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy,” the message adds. “All while allowing more audiences to feel seen.”

Cast Members React To Saved By the Bell Reboot Cancellation News

When news of the cancelation became public, members of the Saved By the Bell reboot cast were quick to drop comments on social media regarding their thoughts about the announcement. One of the show’s original cast members, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who reprised his role as Zack Morris in the reboot series, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the announcement.

“So disappointed by this news,” Gosselaar writes in a May 4 tweet.

“So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot,” the Saved By the Bell star adds. “Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers.”

So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers. https://t.co/Umz7Twd95g — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) May 4, 2022

Haskiri Velazquez Shares Her Thoughts On Saying Goodbye To Her Daisy Character On the Popular Series

One of the newer cast members in the Saved By the Bell reboot, Haskiri Velazquez, took to Instagram shortly after the news of the cancelation was released. In her statement, Velazquez shares her feelings regarding the news. She also notes how she will miss playing her Bell character, Daisy Jiménez.

“Saved by the bell will always have a special place in my heart,” Velazquez says in her May 4 Instagram post.

“I was living in NY in a small studio apt. when I got the news and it changed my life in ways I’ve always dreamed of,” the actress adds. “This show gave me a platform where I was able to be a positive representation for all the little LatinX girls out there and the Latine community.”

In her Insta post, Velazquez shares a variety of photos and video clips; each depicting her time starring in the Peacock series. She also makes sure to thank all of the support she – and the series – received during Bell’s two-season run.

“I didn’t know how much love and support we would receive from this show,” Velazquez says in her message.

“But it was overwhelmingly incredible,” the actress explains. “I loved bringing Daisy to life. In many ways I was her and she was me, I felt her pain and her joy.”