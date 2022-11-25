Thanksgiving Streaming 2022: Here Are the Top 5 Movies to Watch This Week

Since you might have some time on your hands during the Thanksgiving holiday season, have you thought about streaming movies? There are some doozies available for you to check out. In fact, we’ve got five of them that you can find on different streaming platforms. Any one or all of them will brighten up your Thanksgiving festivities.

First up on the list is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. This children’s favorite, which adults love too, was created after the success of the Peanuts’ Christmas special. ABC owns the rights to the program. But it’s not going to be shown on television this year at all. Where can you catch Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and the gang? Head on over to Apple+ and watch it whenever you want to do so. You can stream it anytime that you desire.

‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Makes Thanksgiving Movie List

Up next is another animated presentation titled Free Birds. The theme of this one follows two turkeys after they find a time machine. Now, with their new device in their hands, so to speak, they take a trip back in time. They look to get turkey taken off of a restaurant menu or two. Voiceover performances from Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, and Owen Wilson highlight this movie. Go catch it right now over on Netflix.

Next in line is the movie Friendsgiving. A lot of hysterical moments make up the movie. What is the plot? It’s about a group of friends who gather together for a dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner. This one also is available on Netflix. But we warn you ahead of time. If you have some liquor or even wine around your place, then you might want to crack that open.

The next movie up for your viewing pleasure, according to AJC.com, is titled Soul Food. Put this one in the mix for a little holiday family drama on your TV set. The movie came out in 1997. It stars Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, and Nia Long. Soul Food happens to tell the story of a family that comes together after Big Mama falls into a coma. Put Soul Food down on your Thanksgiving movie list from on HBO Max.

Finally, may we suggest the Steve Martin-John Candy classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles for you to check out? This classic movie involves a storyline where two guys are trying to get home. Well, Martin’s character wants to get home to his wife for Thanksgiving. He ends up getting paired up with Candy and the funny stuff just takes over. If you want to see this movie, then head on over to Paramount+ and even Pluto TV.