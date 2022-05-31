‘The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco Says Show Should ‘Probably’ Be Done After Season 2

It appears Kaley Cuoco’s hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant is making its final approach. At least that’s what the star of the series is saying about the popular HBO Max crime-dramedy series.

Fans tuned into HBO’s The Flight Attendant series as soon as it hit the popular streaming service earlier this year. And it has since become one of the biggest shows streaming in the country. The HBO Max feature is a dark dramedy series following Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant as she finds herself in a frightening downward spiral after a series of traumatic events. The Flight Attendant is certainly a departure from the Big Bang Theory star’s usual roles. And, the actress notes, the show’s second season will likely be the last for The Flight Attendant.

“We did two,” Kaley Cuoco says of the Flight Attendant seasons.

“We should probably be done,” adds Cuoco, who also serves as an EP on the popular streaming series.

Will Kaley Cuoco’s Flight Attendant Return For A Third Season?

The Flight Attendant star is vocal about her thoughts regarding a third season of the popular HBO Max thrilling crime drama series. However, the actress notes she may be “outnumbered” when it comes to this final decision. A lot of people involved in the series have expressed interest in continuing on beyond season two, the actress says.

“I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought,” Kaley Cuoco says of her belief that Flight Attendant has reached its final destination.

“There’s definitely interest in doing a third season,” the star adds of the HBO Max series. However, Cuoco notes that for her, the series is running out of runway room.

“I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed,” the actress explains.

The Flight Attendant’s Second Season Hits With Some Major Storylines Over the Weekend

There is no word yet on whether Cuoco’s prediction that Flight Attendant has come to an end now that the second season has been released; or if series creators will continue the storyline into further seasons. However, Cuoco says she would feel confident if the series ends with the current season, which television sets across the country early last week.

“We’ve done so much this season,” Kaley Cuoco says of Flight Attendants’ second season. Cuoco notes that even in this season’s short run – it’s just eight episodes – a lot of stories have been told.

“Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story,” the actress relates.

“I’m thinking, ‘Well, what could we do next?’” Cuoco adds. “So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”