‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch

Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses.

The long-lasting Christmas franchise got another installment in the form of a six-episode mini-series that dropped on Nov. 16. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available to binge-watch just yet though. Subscribers can catch the first two episodes now, and the remaining installments will air each Wed. until the finale on Dec. 14.

As fans of the story know, the original 1994 movie shows Allen as Scott Calvin, a grumpy businessman who unwittingly finds himself in the role of Chris Cringle after causing the former jolly icon to fall off his roof.

The film was such a hit that it spawned two feature-length sequels and will now end with Calvin preparing to retire from the business.

As the official synopsis reads, “Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

‘The Santa Clauses’ Stars Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter

The reboot puts Elizabeth Mitchell back in the role of Mrs. Clause, David Krumholtz as lead-elf Bernard, and Eric Lloyd as Charlie, Scott’s eldest child.

The movie also adds Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Scott’s daughter. Allen-Dick also happens to be Tim Allen’s real-life daughter with wife Jane Hajduk.

Interestingly, the 13-year-old was originally hired to play a background elf. But she proved her comedic genius during auditions and got an instant promotion.

“She drilled a very difficult mood joke, and she kept on it all the way through,” Allen told Fox News.

“I said it had very little to do [with the fact] that she’s related to me;” he stressed. “She earned it.”

According to Allen-Dick, her dad gave her plenty of room to do her own thing and lean on her own terms. But he was on hand with help. And he gave her a few words of wisdom that stuck with her through filming.

“He taught me a lot of things,” she shared. “But one that stuck with me was [about] getting into the character and then adding your little twist to it. Being that character, get used to the character, make friends with the character, and then kind of add some of your qualities to it and see how you can make it your own.”