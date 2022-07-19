Tim Allen-less ‘Lightyear’ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date After Underwhelming at the Box Office

Just a little over a month after its theatrical release, the Tim Allen-less “Lightyear” will reportedly be making its Disney+ streaming platform debut in early August 2022 following an underwhelming performance at the box office.

According to Deadline, “Lightyear” will be available on Disney+ starting on August 3rd. In a statement to the media outlet, the film’s director, Angus MacLane stated, “‘Lightyear’ looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+. We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it.”

MacLane said he and the rest of the “Lightyear” crew want to share the film with as many people as possible. “Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see ‘Lightyear,’ it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

According to IMDb, the film follows marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear while he encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg while spending years attempting to return home. The film made headlines after Chris Evans replaced Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz. Other cast members include Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, and James Brolin.

So far, “Lightyear” has secured more than $213.4 million at the box office.

Chris Evans Admits There Was ‘Overwhelming’ Responsibility to Star As Buzz in ‘Lightyear’

While promoting “Lightyear,” Chris Evans opened up to Complex about the overwhelming responsibility he had to play Buzz in the film. “It’s a scary territory to kind of enter,” the actor explained. “Because I’ve never really had the responsibility of such a character. I’ve done one voice before actually, maybe two, but they were small roles so this is obviously a little bit more of a weight.”

Evans also described Buzz Lightyear as a character that has already been played by someone very well. “So you have big shoes to fill but at the end of the day, you just put your trust in Pixar and trust that they know what they’re doing.”

Evans also said that the film’s script is so wonderful that there are some personal intimate moments. “I mean it’s one thing when you’re doing iconic lines like, ‘To infinity and beyond’ or ‘You’re mocking me, aren’t you?’ You can’t help but kind of embody what Tim did. But there are wonderful scenes in this movie where he’s being more internal and thoughtful and reflective and as an actor you do the things you do, and you have your own internal thoughts and after of couple takes, before you know it, you are kind of breathing life into something personal. You almost can’t help it.”

In regards to satisfying “Toy Story” fans with the film, Evans added, “Luckily those challenges are a little bit above my paygrade. That’s the tricky thing about these types of movies. You only have kind of one crayon to color with, you are just using your voice.”