Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Character After Social Media Backlash

Disney is making things right after fans of Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses aired frustrations over Bernard the Elf not returning to the North Pole.

As Deadline reports, David Krumholtz will reprise his role in the spinoff series. And he will reunite with original stars, Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell who play Scott and Carol Calvin respectively.

As fans of the franchise remember, Bernard led Santa’s team as the head elf. The grumpy manager first appeared in the original 1994 film and then once again for Santa Clause 2 in 2002.

In the mini-series, Scott is still helming operations at the North Pole. But as he nears his 65th birthday, he realizes that he needs to pass the torch. Then as he begins losing his Christmas magic, he sets out to find a replacement before the world loses Santa.

Scott also decides that his family, which now includes two sons, should stay out of the business so they can live a normal life free of expanding waistlines, uncuttable beards, and flying reindeer.

David Krumholtz Was Missing From Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clause 3’

While fans were angry over David Krumholtz’s apparent snub. It didn’t come as a surprise. The actor had already missed the third film in The Santa Clause franchise, and there was some bad blood behind the reasoning.

Originally, Disney said that the actor couldn’t reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts. But as he later explained to Vulture, that wasn’t entirely true.

At the time, he was busy filming Numbers. And the series did create some issues, he was ready to make room in his schedule to reunite with the Tim Allen classic. But once he took a look at the script, he realized that the writers had changed and “devalued” his character.

“Bernard was in the third movie,” he shared. “They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work. And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn’t in good conscience do it.”

However, Krumholtz admitted that the movies were special to him. And because of that, he was apparently able to put his former frustrations behind him and move on with a mini-series nearly 15 years later.

“It’s wild to be part of something that’s lasted this long, that plays every single year and has become a tradition in people’s homes,” he added. “I could never have imagined that I’d be having this conversation years later.”