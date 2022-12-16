Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed for Season 2

If you are a big fan of Tim Allen and his work on The Santa Clauses, then you will welcome the news that the show has been renewed. The news came down on Thursday that streaming platform Disney+ is giving Allen and his fellow cast members another season. And this news happens just a few weeks after the series debuted on Disney+.

Once again, you can see Allen come on back and play Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, a role he originated in the 1994 film. Elizabeth Mitchell, who debuted as Mrs. Claus/Carol in the 2002 follow-up movie, The Santa Clause 2, is also in the series.

Tim Allen Talked About Working With His Real-Life Daughter

So, in this first season, Scott returns after living as Santa Claus for nearly three decades, full of Christmas spirit and jolly as ever. Yet they are seeing a dip in popularity for Christmas. Now, Scott starts losing some of his Santa magic. As Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job and his family, he finally considers retirement. Now, he starts l looking for a worthy successor.

Besides these characters, the series has some new cast members along for the ride. They include Kal Penn and Allen’s own real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who plays his daughter in the series. Allen recently talked with TV Insider about the challenge of working with his very own daughter.

“It blurred a lot of weird lines,” Tim Allen said. “It was another challenge as an actor. There’s no way you can get away with a scene and you’re looking into the eyes of your real daughter… it is here. That means it was an easy way to be organic.” Speaking about the show’s renewal, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said: “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions. Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

Knowing that The Santa Clauses will be around for a bit longer is good news to Allen. He’s apparently not really ready to retire just yet from his work as a comedian, movie star, and TV star. “I have two friends that love their retirement – they play tennis,” Allen said. “They get up and have a leisurely breakfast with the wife. They love their retirement. It takes me almost my entire vacation to finally have two days of relaxation because I love what I do.”