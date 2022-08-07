‘Top Gun: Maverick’: When Will the Smash Hit Be Available for Streaming?

Since May, there has been one film dominating the entire movie industry and it’s all thanks to Tom Cruise and his fight to save the theater experience. Top Gun: Maverick continues to prove its power at the box office as it flew past $1.35 billion. To give some perspective, Black Panther made $1.34 billion worldwide with Star Wars: The Last Jedi accumulating $1.33 billion. It recently passed Titanic to become the seventh highest-grossing film domestically. Although the sequel has some time before it beats Titanic’s worldwide gross at $2.2 billion, there is no denying that the summer blockbuster this year was all Top Gun: Maverick.

With each passing week, Top Gun: Maverick takes in more and more money. But at the same time, with streaming services continuing to grow, many users of Paramount+ are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the hit sequel on the platform. The good news is on August 23rd, Top Gun: Maverick will be available for VOD purchase. But that is drastically different from streaming. For those who anxiously await, there appears to be no set date on its addition to Paramount+.

Top Gun: Maverick Saves The Theater

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie industry, and especially theaters, took an extreme hit as more and more people turned away. And with streaming services pumping out content almost weekly, the end of popcorn and the silver screen seemed to be inevitable. But nothing is impossible for Tom Cruise. Excited about Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise used his power in Hollywood to insist on the intense action movie being treated as the tentpole film it was. And with its VOD release on August 23rd, it seems Cruise received his 90-day theatrical run.

As for Tom Cruise, he isn’t letting the fact that Top Gun: Maverick is his highest-grossing film ever get to his head. Just last month, as the film neared $1 billion, the actor shared his thanks for the fans and moviegoers who are keeping films alive. “I came here just to say thank you for everything… I know what it takes to do what you do… Thank you for allowing me to have the career I’ve had. I’m going to keep delivering these films for you… You know I’m here for you and I know you’re here for me. Thank you for your help on Top Gun… not just my movies, all movies. I want everyone to win… I see a bright future for all of us.”

To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you.



While thankful for every person involved with Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise wrote on Twitter, “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”