‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Gives First Look at His New Movie Set to Release on Amazon: PHOTOS

Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram on Monday to give his followers a glimpse at his latest film. Samaritan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26, 2022.

Stallone noted in his post that this intends to be a very different film from your usual superhero fare. “#samaritan @samaritanmovie appearing on Amazon! Check it out it’s something very different, something very special, and something very EXCITING!!!!” Stallone wrote.

Plot details are still scarce. But the film is based on a previously published graphic novel of the same name. The story revolves around a young man who comes to the realization that a famed superhero, who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, may in fact still be around. Stallone plays the part of Samaritan a.k.a. Joe Smith, the retired superhero. He also serves as producer for the new film.

Sly’s followers immediately took to the comments to note their excitement for his next film. “Yo Sly, I am PUMPED for Samaritan!! Can’t wait!!! You’re the man,” wrote one fan. “We cannot wait Sly!! Going to be amazing!!” wrote another. “The best samaritan will always be Sly,” one fan lovingly noted.

Fans are definitely excited for Samaritan. They do not have to wait long to see how the character will rank alongside Sly’s other iconic characters like John Rambo and Rocky Balboa.

Stallone Stays Busy

Sylvester Stallone might be 76 years old, but he hasn’t slowed down his work output one bit over the years. Not only is Samaritan just weeks away from releasing, but he’ll also be starring in the first major TV role of his career later this year.

Tulsa King comes from the mind of Yellowstone scribe Taylor Sheridan. Stallone stars as a recently freed mafia capo who’s sent to small-town Oklahoma to set up criminal operations. Stallone recently took a chance to reveal some details behind his exciting new character.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone said. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

Tulsa King also involves showrunner Terrence Winter, who’s best known for his work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. With such creative minds at the helm behind the star power of Stallone, Tulsa King has become a highly anticipated show. It will begin streaming on Paramount+ in November.