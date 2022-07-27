‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone To Star In Prime Video Brand New Film ‘Samaritan’: Watch the Trailer

When it comes to movie stars, few match the star power of Sylvester Stallone. Back in his younger years, heroes looked very different on film than they do today. The days of John Rambo and Rocky Balboa have given way to the age of superheroes and comic book stories.

Being the storied actor that he is, Stallone has a small history of comic book roles. He starred in the cult favorite Judge Dredd in 1995 well before the comic book boom. Plus, he had a small but significant part in Guradians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

His next stab at the superhero genre comes in the form of Samaritan. A dark new take on the superhero genre and hopefully a new character in Stallone’s roster of iconic roles. Amazon dropped the film’s first official trailer this week to give viewers their first glimpse of the action in store.

The film is based on a previously published graphic novel of the same name. The story revolves around a young man who comes to the realization that a famed superhero, who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, may in fact still be around. Stallone plays the part of Samaritan a.k.a. Joe Smith, the retired superhero. He also serves as producer for the new film.

Samaritan is set to go live for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting August 26.

Stallone Stays Busy

Sylvester Stallone might be 76 years old, but he hasn’t slowed down his work output one bit over the years. Not only is Samaritan just weeks away from releasing, but he’ll also be starring in the first major TV role of his career later this year.

Tulsa King comes from the mind of Yellowstone scribe Taylor Sheridan. Stallone stars as a recently freed mafia capo who’s sent to small-town Oklahoma to set up criminal operations. Stallone recently took a chance to reveal some details behind his exciting new character.

“Dwight Manfredi has a dark side, but he’s also witty and a real tactician,” Stallone said. “He was at the top of his game until he took the fall for someone else. During 25 years in prison, he goes through a revival and finds his philosophical side. Dwight has regrets and remorse, but it’s the only life he knows. Upon his release he returns to that life, expecting a reward, but instead has been exiled to Tulsa, almost as a punishment, to start a mob.”

Tulsa King also involves showrunner Terrence Winter, who’s best known for his work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. With such creative minds at the helm behind the star power of Stallone, Tulsa King has become a highly anticipated show. It will begin streaming on Paramount+ in November.