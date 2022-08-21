two-ellen-degeneres-shows-yanked-from-hbo-max-this-week

As HBO Max continues to purge content from its platform, it appears two Ellen DeGeneres shows have been yanked from the streaming service.

According to PopCulture, Ellen DeGeneres’ shows, Little Ellen and Ellen’s Next Great Designer. have been removed from HBO Max. Both series were notably the streaming service’s originals. This removal was made amid the streaming service’s merger with Discovery+.

As previously reported, both streaming services announced plans to merge earlier this year. “The combination could not make more sense than what we’re doing here,” Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels shared. “We have HBO Max, with a more premium, male-skewing position, and then you’ve got the female positioning on the Discovery side.”

However, the upcoming merger has caused some tiffs, including TV/film cancelations. Among projects that got the ax due to the merger were Batgirl and the Scoob! sequel. Deadline also reports that around 70 employees – or about 14% of the total staff – were laid off. It was noted that most layoffs were on the HBO Max side, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to look to reduce redundant positions instead. The layoffs were from the Max Non-Fiction Originals, International, Acquisitions, Casting and previously reported Live-Action Family Originals.

PopCulture further reports that DeGeneres teamed up with the streaming service for Ellen’s Next Great Designer. It is a reality TV competition series for furniture. The series aired in April and May of this year. However, there was no news about whether or not the show would get a second season.

Little Ellen is the second project for DeGeneres. It is an animated series geared toward the preschool audience and featured a fictionalized 7-year-old Ellen. The character would share some short storylines and morality tales. The show notably had two seasons with 10 episodes each.

HBO Max Announces Changes to the Streaming Service Platform

Meanwhile, HBO Max issued a press release last week about the removal of some content in its streaming service catalog.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+,” the statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

However, HBO Max also revealed that at the same time it is starting to bring its content catalogs together. This includes the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on Discovery+. There is also a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon HBO Max as well.

Among the titles that were removed from the streaming service are Elliot From Earth, 12 Days of Christmas, About Last Night, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Esma & Roy, Infinity Train, Dodo, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, and Make It Big, Make It Small.