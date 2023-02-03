WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Stars in Hilarious Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial

Sylvester Stallone headlines an all-star Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, which also serves as a teaser for his new reality show. In the commercial called “Stallone Face,” Sylvester Stallone grabs a colossal sculpted nose resembling his own to scale an enormous version of his face, which is engraved into “Paramount Mountain.”

“It was just a matter of time before somebody climbed my nose,” Stallone joked to USA Today. “It’s just about as big as Everest. So it was inevitable. Luckily, I didn’t have sinuses that day.”

Joining the Tulsa King star in the ad is a who’s who of Paramount+ characters like the animated Beavis and Butt-head, Captain Pike from Star Trek, and Reno 911‘s Lt. Dangle. Also gathered at the base of the mountain are Stallone’s three daughters, who star alongside their iconic dad in a new reality series for the streamer.

“It’s funny, but I thought there was nothing that could top that statue of my dad,” Sly’s daughter Sophia explained, poking a little fun at the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. “Now it turns out a mountain can top it. What’s better than a mountain?” In the ad, however, his daughters seem unimpressed and dismissively remark “He does this,” after Sly dramatically falls.

Sylvester Stallone endures a lot of eye-rolling from his daughters in their upcoming series

This spring, Paramount+ will launch an eight-part reality series titled The Family Stallone, which stars Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters. The show promises to bring audiences into the everyday life of the Stallones – that apparently includes plenty of eye rolls from the daughters.

“Working with my dad is almost like working with a little brother. So we are constantly rolling our eyes at him,” explained Sly’s daughter Sistine. “So it was fitting for us to be like, ‘Oh Sly, he’s climbing his own face and now he’s falling off.’ He says crazy things. He does crazy things. So this isn’t far off from regular life.”

Meanwhile, Paramount+’s vibrant Mountain of Entertainment advertising campaign includes the highly-esteemed one-minute Super Bowl spot. Ad Age claims the ad is worth a whopping $7 million for just 30 seconds.

For Paramount’s ad, Stallone spent hours clambering up a mini mountain on an elevated platform. However, CGI was used to transform the bumpy formation into his own huffing and puffing likeness. “This commercial was more involved than shooting most films and more expensive. They went all out,” Stallone explained.

Sly and his daughter Scarlet worked together before on ‘Tulsa King’

Stallone has already cemented his place in Paramount Mountain history by portraying Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a displaced mob boss from New York City, in the hit Paramount+ show Tulsa King.

Scarlet, the youngest daughter and aspiring actress, was featured in the series as caretaker for Manfredi’s horse, Pilot. “It was amazing, I’ve never done any TV before,” Scarlet said. “I know, I will never get that kind of opportunity ever again to do something with him. But it was a great bonding moment.”

However, Sly teased that Scarlet’s character could be returning. “Wait, a minute, you haven’t been fired, Scarlet,” Stallone quipped. “What makes you think you’re not coming back? Someone needs to take care of Pilot.”