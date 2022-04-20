Sunday’s ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Brings In Biggest Ratings Since October

“NCIS: Los Angeles” scored a major ratings success when the latest episode, “MWD,” which followed the kidnapping of a military service dog, aired on Sunday. As we approach the final episodes of season 13, “NCIS: Los Angeles” saw its biggest ratings since late October.

Overall, “NCIS: Los Angeles” maintains a pretty solid lead in ratings. In hindsight, it makes sense as the series contributes to one of the longest-running procedural crime franchises on TV. However, Sunday marked a win for the hit series. TVLine reports that “NCIS: Los Angeles” delivered its largest overnight audience since October 21st of last year. In total, the episode attracted 5.5 million total viewers. And that’s not all.

In addition to a solid viewership score, “NCIS: Los Angeles” saw a drastic improvement in its demo ratings. The hit series jumped two-tenths of a point from 0.4 to 0.6 on Sunday. The outlet reports the hit series’ 0.6 demo rating marks the best it has seen since the season 13 opener.

In scoring some of the biggest ratings of the night, “NCIS: Los Angeles” tied for what the night’s “crown.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Celebrates Milestone 300th Episode

The cast of “NCIS: Los Angeles” seems to have a lot to celebrate lately. Season 13 of “NCIS: Los Angeles” is not only seeing some pretty solid ratings. It’s also proving to be memorable as the cast recently celebrated the finalization of the hit series’ 13th episode.

The beloved crew of “NCIS: Los Angeles” took to Instagram to celebrate their accomplishments. On the series’ official page, we saw big smiles on the faces of fan-favorite cast members like LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah, and Chris O’Donnell.

“What. A. Milestone,” the official post read. “Here’s to a one-of-a-kind cast and crew.”

On her own Instagram, Kensi actress Daniela Ruah said, “It is surreal that this is my reality.”

She shared her thoughts, writing, “I’m grateful not just because we hit this 300 milestone, but more specifically because we did it alongside each other.”

The latest achievement is especially meaningful for the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star as she, alongside actors including LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, makes up part of the original cast. To lead any series for 13 seasons is surely an accomplishment in itself.

Ruah continued, “To every cast member in the last 13 years & every guest actor, every stand in, every day player, to every background actor, this day belongs to us all.”

What to Expect During the Milestone 300th Episode:

The 300th episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” promises to cast a spotlight on lead cast member LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna.

The brand new episode, which airs on Sunday, May 8th, will feature actor Richard Gant as Hanna’s father Raymond. The upcoming plotline promises a host of complications as, not only do Sam and Raymond Hanna share a broken relationship, but the younger man will have to move in with Raymond as he suffers from early-onset dementia.

Altogether, fans can expect to see a pretty heavy episode. However, it’s moments like these that contribute to some of the biggest ratings for “NCIS: Los Angeles.”