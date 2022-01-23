‘Survivor 41’ Winner Plotted Her Victory for Years Before Joining Show

Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan already knew her destiny for the show, years before she auditioned.

The most recent season had Xander Hastings, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan as the final three contestants. Everyone was shocked that she took home the big win (and one million dollar prize) with an almost unanimous vote of 7-1-0.

On January 20, she posted a video clip of her talking about herself as a competitor on Twitter. This was years before she would grace the Survivor 41 screen. She revealed that she would most likely not share her audition video online. Not because it wasn’t life-changing but because it was “awkward”. However, she did find this other clip that she thought fans would get a kick out of.

“I’m a lion, dressed as a lamb…” she said. “And I’m going to be the next… no. I’m going to be the first Canadian winner of Survivor.”

During the competition, she often spoke about how she was the sweet lamb that people would underestimate. At the end of the day, they did. This was a key part of her strategy in winning the game. What’s incredible is the fact that she said those similar words, years later, while on the competition show. And the best part? She actually won, so her prediction came true years later.

Watch the video, below.

I’ll probably never post my audition video online bc even though it’s life changing I still think it’s so awkward lol.



BUT I found this clip I filmed years ago. Thought you’d get a kick out of it 🦁🐑🇨🇦#survivor #survivor41 pic.twitter.com/JF4ClZAEkd — Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) January 20, 2022

‘Survivor 41’ Season Changes

Host Jeff Probst spoke to TV Line about the differences between this past season and the ones prior. The biggest update was the fact that it was shot in almost half of the normal time span. Typically, it would last 39 days per season, they had to take off 13 days because of their shooting schedule.

“It’s still too early to decide if we would ever go back to 39 days,” he admitted. “But I will say that we do believe in the 26-day schedule. And as you’ll hear during the Survivor After Show, the players fully agree that 26 days still gave them absolutely everything they wanted from their Survivor adventure.”

Another major change was the fact that the final ceremony was intimate with only the final contestants and voters involved. Erika couldn’t even tell her friends and family that she won until the episode aired because it was a closely guarded secret. The other change was the fact that it was not aired live and made into a big event like it was previously.

“It also felt special because it was just us,” he added. “So once the winner was revealed, they all shared this great secret. Survivor 41 was their season and only they knew the answer. That’s pretty cool.”