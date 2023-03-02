‘Survivor 44’ Contestant Bruce Perreault Removed on Day 1 Following Horrific Head Injury

Just minutes into the premiere of Survivor 44, contestant Bruce Perreault was quickly removed from the show after suffering a horrific head injury.

According to PEOPLE, Perrault slammed his head into a wooden beam during the first challenge of Survivor 44. The challenge notably required contestants to army-crawl back and forth through the mud underneath a wooden structure. Although he kept telling the show’s host Jeff Probst that he was fine, blood began pouring out the wound and down Perrault’s face. He eventually fell into momentarily unconsciousness before the challenge was officially stopped.

After EMTs rushed to the beach to assist, Probst helped hold up Perreault’s head while the contestant was being administered oxygen. Perreault was able to regain consciousness at that point in time. After the incident, he was able to help his fellow contestants to settle into their Fijian camp. He also seemed ready to participate in “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.”

However, fellow Survivor 44 contestants noticed that Perreault’s eyes grew distant and the medical team was called in again to examine him. “My head is killing me,” the contestant explained. Following the examination, Probst returned and told Perreault he had to leave the show. “I know it’s hard to hear,” Probst explained. “But there is no doubt this is the right decision.”

In response, Perreault stated that he wanted to win so badly. “I’m so sorry,” Probst continued. “I am genuinely heartbroken for you.” The host then described Perreault as being a shining light as well as positive and a lead. “But you understand why we’re doing this right?”

A contestant told Perreault, “We’re gonna bring it home for you.” Another one yelled, “We love you!” He responded, “I love you back.”

Other ‘Survivor 44’ Contestants Were Injured During the First Episode As Well

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that along with Perreault, other Survivor 44 contestants were hurt during the season’s first episode.

Ratu tribute member Matthew Grinstead-Mayle was walking over craggy rocks when he fell through and dislocated his shoulder. He also cut up one of his feet. After he managed to pop his shoulder back in place, the show’s medical team assisted in putting his arm in a sling and bandaging his foot. Although he remained in the sling for the rest of the episode, he was able to continue on.

Another Ratu member, Brandon Cottom, also had to meet with the medical team when he struggled with the heat and was dehydrated. He remained on the sidelines during the challenge but was able to continue competing. The Survivor 44 contestant was even able to find a hidden immunity idol, which saved him from potentially being eliminated.