‘Survivor’ Contestant Xander Hastings Reveals Who He Thought Was Underappreciated

Former Survivor contestant Xander Hastings revealed which contestant he felt deserved more.

In a new interview with Survivor News Podcast, he discussed the most underappreciated contestant in his eyes. Ironically, it was the winner of the season that deserved more in his eyes.

“I can also value Erika’s gameplay and her strategy and laying low,” he began. “The fact that her story, too, and just like being a woman in the workplace and being underestimated.”

Casupanan was the first Canadian to ever win the show. Her normal day job as a communications manager.

She has her B.A. in Media, Information, and Technoculture from Western University. Additionally, she has a degree in Multimedia Design and Production from Fanshawe College. Thirdly, she had a certification in Public Relations from Humber College.

“She was the other underdog and I know how hard it is to be an underdog and just scrap your way,” he added. “So I, of course, would appreciate her gameplay in the sense that it was very similar – to a certain extent – to mine, in the role at least. She was never the ‘kingpin,’ whereas Deshawn did have a lot of power throughout the game.”

Additionally, he was shocked that another fellow contestant did not get the appreciation that he thought he would get. His “friend” Deshawn was the person that he thought would be one of the top dogs at the end of the game.

“I think something that was interesting is that Deshawn didn’t get a lot of votes,” he admitted. “Even from his own alliance – when I really valued Deshawn’s ability as a spokesman. He’s an amazing speaker, very passionate, very genuine, very real, and I really appreciated that because I appreciate the show as art and he’s an artist, so to speak, in the way he talks at tribal council. He was great at that.”

Dating Life After ‘Survivor’

This Survivor alum is ready to hit the dating scene. He told the podcast that he is “ready to mingle.”

“I’m never a doors-closed kind of guy,” he admitted. “It could come from anywhere, anytime, so I’m just keeping my eyes and ears open for whatever comes next. See what life hands me.”

And he won’t be getting serious until he has “the feeling”. Until then, he will be playing the field when people come along that he connects with.

“If we click, if we connect, and there’s just some chemistry there, then that’s what matters. I don’t have any type,” he continued. “It can come from anywhere. It’s just like, if we feel it then we feel it, and why ignore that?”

One of the deleted scenes from this season involved somewhat of a romance. He shared that he had a crush on Liana Wallace.

And for those who are Survivor fans, he wouldn’t “rule it out” to date a fan. However, it might be hard to get his attention with all of his DMs.