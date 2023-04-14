‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals ‘Worst’ Idea for the Show He’s Ever Had

Hardcore fans of Survivor know that long-time host and showrunner Jeff Probst envisioned a much different version of what became season 41. On the recent episode of his podcast, On Fire with Jeff Probst, he shared additional details about the proposed Survivor 41 season that never happened. He also teased about a former contestant who would have returned in a different role.

“It was going to be an economy-based game. You bought everything,” Probst explained on the podcast via Entertainment Weekly. “So money would enter the society. That is why the Fire Tokens were in [Survivor: Winners at War]. They were supposed to be in Survivor 41 because I had this whole big idea of: Wouldn’t it be fascinating to see what happens when money enters a society? And I was so excited by it that in the creative bible for Survivor 41. I wrote the ending of Survivor like it was a novel.”

Subsequently, the host divulged how season 40’s conclusion would have connected to what was initially intended for season 41. In the inaugural episode of Survivor 41, he detailed, “We will start with the sounds of the war that preceded this new era, so we would hear comments from the players in [season 40] — them saying things like, ‘I left it all out there… I’ll never go back again… nothing will ever be the same again,’ combined with images of their last fire, those last burning embers and their shelter that’s starting to fall down. Actual images from [Winners at War]. And then, through that, the sun would rise, and we would transition into the opening moments of Survivor 41.”

Jeff Probst even had a log created for the unused ‘Survivor 41’ concept

They turned their vision into reality and made it a tangible plan of action. “We even made a logo,” Probst divulged. “[Production designer] Zach Jensen made a logo of that. It is a sunrise that says Survivor 41: Dawn of a New Era. We’re fully committed to this idea.” Probst further developed the concept: “It was going to be a Survivor economy, and the question was: How will this change the society if you have to earn tokens and then buy everything?”

That’s where the Fire Tokens were meant to take center stage. The Winners at War season was when Fire Tokens were first introduced as a type of currency, and Probst revealed that it would be a key element in upcoming seasons before filming even began. This necessitated producers to learn economics and mathematics quickly.

“My friend had built us an algorithm,” Probst explained. “So you could put any price you wanted for any item. Imagine we have a long list of items. You could buy palm fronds, you can buy rice, you can buy fishing gear, whatever. And you can change the Fire Token amount and see how it will change the economy.”

Jeff Probst revealed a former player would have been included in a different role

However, the most shocking surprise might be that a former player was considered to assume an altogether novel responsibility. “We’re in deep,” added Probst. “So deep that the place where you were going to be doing all of your Survivor shopping was going to be called the Trading Post. So this is where you would show up and have your five Fire Tokens and you would want to buy something. You would walk up to the Trading Post and you would hear a voice saying, ‘What can I do you for?’ And the voice would turn around, and it was going to be Rick Devens.”

However, eventually, Probst consulted Survivor contestant and filmmaker Mike White. “I called Mike for his insight into a story-related element,” Probst told EW. “He listened politely as I laid out the idea. It was an elaborate and very complicated Survivor capitalist society that would be driven by players earning money — Fire Tokens — and spending them on shelter, rewards, and advantages. When I finished the pitch, I asked him what he thought. He paused for a moment and said, ‘Well… it sounds… in-ter-est-ing. But is it fun?'” This sent the host back to the drawing board.