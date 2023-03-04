‘Survivor’ Invites Contestant Back to Competition After He Suffers Medical Emergency

Survivor 44 contestant Bruce Perreault seemingly had his reality TV dreams dashed when he lost his place in the competition just as soon as it began. But he now has a chance for a do-over.

Bruce exited the series, which is filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, before the end of the season premiere on Wed. (March 1) due to an apparent concussion. It’s not the first time that a player has left the island because of sickness or injury, but every time such an incident happened, the players involved were sadly disqualified.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Bruce was disqualified from Survivor 44. But host and executive producer Jeff Probst apparently feels like his circumstances are different from the unlucky castaways who came before him. So, he gave Bruce a rare offer to return in a future season.

During an installment of his podcast, On Fire with Jeff Probst, he explained why he made the choice to invite Bruce back to the competition.

“We are officially inviting Bruce to play Survivor again,” Probst said. “First player of the new era invited back. It’s kind of exciting, it just felt like the right call. We don’t have a season, yet… but it’s an open invitation, so hopefully, we’ll get Bruce back out on that island again.”

‘Survivor 44’ Falls Unconscious During Season’s First Challenge

As PEOPLE detailed, Bruce suffered his injury during the first 20 minutes of Season 44 Episode 1 when he bashed his head against a wooden beam as he was army crawling through the very first challenge.

After it happened, Probst ran to assess the situation, and Bruce insisted he was fine, despite blood pouring out of a subsequent head wound. But the situation took a horrifying turn when he fell unconscious.

EMTs stormed the beach and administered oxygen as Probst helped hold up Bruce’s head. The castaway eventually regained consciousness and returned to the competition with a bandaged head. But later that night, he showed signs of a serious head injury when his eyes grew distant.

The medical team returned to the scene and Bruce admitted that his head was “killing” him.

Probst and the medics decided that Bruce needed medical intervention and the host visited Bruce to personally break the devastating news.

“I know it’s hard to hear,” Probst said, “but there is no doubt this is the right decision.”

“I wanted this so bad,” said Bruce, crying.

“I’m so sorry,” Probst responded. “I am genuinely heartbroken for you. You are a shining light. You are so positive—You are a leader. But you understand why we’re doing this right?”

Bruce said that he understood why he had to leave, and his teammates promised him that they’d bring home the trophy in his honor.