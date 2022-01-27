‘Swamp People’ Season 13: Sneak Peek Shows Swampers Battling Hurricane Ida

Reality TV series Swamp People returns for its 13th season this Thursday, January 27. Fans might want to strap in for a wild ride. The upcoming season follows the lives of the swampers as they prepare to face the incoming Hurricane Ida. Keep reading for an official sneak peek of the upcoming premiere.

History Channel’s synopsis of the show reads: “No, not that kind of swamp people. This is not a show based on a B horror film. The “Swamp People” featured in this History series are the proud descendants of French Canadian refugees who settled in the swamp region of Louisiana in the 18th century. Cameras follow members of this fiercely independent group as they struggle to preserve their way of life in the Atchafalaya Basin during the most important time of the year for them: alligator-hunting season.”

Swamp People has brought the art of alligator hunting to the forefront for the last ten years. Cameras follow the crew through some of the swampiest sections of the south during their hunt for the prehistoric creatures. According to reports from The Cinemaholic, the state of Louisiana provides predetermined sections for the alligator hunt. These sections become hunting zones and are open for a span of two months in the summer and early fall.

Fans of the show got a quick look at what’s in store for the cast as they scramble to survive life-threatening conditions. It doesn’t take long for chaos to unfold once the storm closes in. Just two days into the close of Alligator Season, Hurrican Ida arrives sending the team into a tailspin.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of Swamp People‘s season 13 posted on TVInsider below.

What’s the Weather Looking Like for Swamp People Season 13?

“It could be a season-ending storm,” Swamp People star Jacob Landry says in the video. “It’s not looking good right now,” he adds. Battling a horrific storm is just one of many challenges the cast members will endure in Season 13. All the “Swamp People” new and old must come together in order to persevere the high-risk weather conditions. Not to mention the many other roadblocks that may stand in their way.

“Thirteen seasons in, Swamp People fans are as eager and loyal as they’ve ever been,” said executive producer and Truly Original Co-CEO, Glenda Hersh. “This show sheds light on a diverse community of multi-generation, Cajun and Creole families who battle to keep their businesses going in the face of challenges that get tougher every year.”

“The weather’s more unpredictable and the storms keep getting bigger,” Hersh continues. “Yet these Louisiana die-hards remain committed to making the most of each gator-hunting season and sustaining their independent, unique way of life.”

Don’t miss the Swamp People Season 13 premiere this Thursday, January 27 at 9/8c on History.