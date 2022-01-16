‘SWAT’ Airing Rerun of Season 5 Premiere Tonight: Here’s How to Watch

Did you miss the Season 5 premiere of SWAT? We’ve got you covered!

Fans can tune in to CBS at 9 PM CT to watch the rerun of the Season 5 premiere, “Vagabundo,” which aired on October 21, 2021.

“In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future. Only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice,” the official synopsis reads.

If you’re looking for SWAT on demand there are options for that too. You can watch new episodes via Comcast On-Demand, YouTube TV, Paramount+, and Fubu TV. Older episodes are also available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Direct TV.

The most current episode that aired on January 9 was Episode 10 entitled “Three Guns.”

The SWAT team partners with the DEA in their attempt to retrieve stolen rocket launchers. Why are they so important? Because the high-powered weapons could cut through armored tanks. Tan’s colleague is injured in the field and is a personal issue for them. Meanwhile, Hondo inquires about the arrest of a homeless veteran. Additionally, Darryl’s father, Leroy, created a new pitch for a policing initiative. Finally, Luca believes that his mentee Kelly Stewart’s mother is interested in him romantically.

The next new episode will air on January 23. This is most likely due to the NFL playoffs and the fact that people will tune in to that to prepare for the Super Bowl. It could also be because of potential production delays with the pandemic. Whatever the reason, fans can rest easy that it is returning soon.

‘SWAT’ and The Importance of Portrayl

Back in 2017, David Lim spoke to TellTaleTV about why the show works with law enforcement so much. It’s important to the cast and crew that they are able to be as accurate as possible.

“We worked really hard, and we had some great SWAT officers who really guided us,” Lim explained. “[They] helped us get to where we are and we’re still learning.”

Some of the real-life officers that helped the cast learn about their duty have been on the force for up to thirty years. They helped the actors make the show believable and made it what it is today.

“But it’s something that’s really important to us. We’re always paying real close attention and working with these officers,” he added. “We’re kind of honoring the guys who do this for real. By making it as real as possible.”

Anytime that there is something tactical or dangerous involved, real SWAT officers come to the set.

For Lim, the experience to work on the set of such a prestigious series. “A thrill ride with heart,” he called it. When he got the audition he was awestruck and was hoping to land the role.

“I was in New York at the time,” Lim recalled. “And I had just finished filming with Quantico. And I got an appointment to come in and read for SWAT.”

Surprisingly, he read for two different roles on the show. The following day he moved back home to Los Angeles and then got his callback for the show the next day.