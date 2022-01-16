‘SWAT’ Demonstrates How it Feels to Keep ‘Your Resolutions Going Strong’

Sixteen days into 2022 and SWAT’s David Lim and the rest of the cast continue to strengthen their new year’s resolutions.

In a recent post to the popular television show’s Instagram, Lim smiles set of the series while rocking black shades. The caption reads: “When you’re already two weeks into the new year and have kept your resolutions going strong. #SWAT”

We can only hope that other fans of the shows feel the same way about their resolutions. What are your resolutions for the year? Maybe you’re going to try to eat healthier. Maybe you want to make this year the year of travel. You may be aiming for that promotion at your job. Or, you’re aiming for straight A’s this year in school. Whatever it is, we’re confident in your ability to succeed!

From what we can see in the comments, many fans of the hit CBS crime drama find Lim pretty attractive. We can’t disagree there.

Kim really enjoyed going to work on the set of SWAT. In an interview with AugustMan, the actor discusses the atmosphere on set. “We have a special group. We have great chemistry. It comes across on screen,” he said.

“It’s fun to come to work every day and getting to work with super talented and experienced people is a blessing. I’ve learned so much and really grown as an actor these past few years. SWAT really has been a dream job,” he continued.

‘SWAT’ Airs Rerun of Season 5 Tonight

In case you need a reminder, the most recent episode is called “Three Guns.” In the episode, the SWAT team partners with the DEA to find stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles. These are high-power weapons that have new technology with the power to cut through armored tanks. Wouldn’t want to get our hands on those. Tan deals with a personal issue when a colleague is injured on the job. Also, Hondo looks into the arrest of a homeless veteran as a favor to Leroy. Darryl’s father discusses an idea for a new policing idea. Luca suspects the mother of a new mentee wants to go out with him.

Good news fans, if you missed the premiere of Season 5 of SWAT airs tonight!

Fans will soon be able to watch on CBS at 9 PM CT. “Vagabundo,” which aired on October 21, 2021, will soon take over your screens.

The episode’s synopsis reads: “In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future. Only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.”

Thankfully, if wish to watch the episode on-demand, there are options for that as well. Fans can watch new episodes via Comcast On-Demand, YouTube TV, Paramount+, and Fubu TV. Older episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Direct TV. A-plus for options!