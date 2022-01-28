‘SWAT’: How the Show Once Interfered With Another of Shemar Moore’s Projects

Seeing Shemar Moore in SWAT also reminds some of a previous show he was on at CBS. Actually, SWAT interfered with that one.

Which project are we talking about here? Criminal Minds, of course. Still, let us get some more thoughts about this topic thanks to an article from Looper.

Moore did play Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds from Season 1 to Season 11. But he went on to do other work after leaving that show. In fact, he went on to star in SWAT and remains a part of that show.

‘SWAT’ Actor Could Not Get Back To Original Show Because Of His Work

Fans did hope that he would return one more time and play Morgan, but he didn’t do it. The series finale was announced and the SWAT star was looked upon by fans to come back and interact with Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness, one last time.

But it didn’t happen. Moore does not appear in the final episode. There were real issues and reasons why Moore did not appear, though.

What happens when it left CBS? The show wraps up all the plot points it needs to, but many fans still wanted to see Morgan’s return. Showrunner Erica Messer said this just wasn’t possible.

Moore Would Have Come Back But He Had Other Plans For His Career

“I’ve been asked if Shemar [Moore] is coming back [as Derek Morgan], and it’s no,” Messer told TV Line. “He’s very busy shooting SWAT.”

Moore has starred SWAT since its premiere in 2017, and it is currently airing its fifth season. Though it is a shame that one of the flagship characters couldn’t return, many other characters have their time in the sun on Criminal Minds.

Let’s do a little deep dive on the current show for Moore. He said that the show wants to showcase the lives of these officers and the positive things they do in their lives. Moore talked about this during a November 2020 interview with CBS New York.

“We literally are LAPD SWAT. We are these super cops but we also represent the men and women in real life that there’s a lot of controversy around which we’re trying to give you the optimistic approach to the humanity of these men and women that fight for our lives every day,” Shemar Moore explained.

Giving viewers a show where they can watch people do positive things is also important on “SWAT,” according to Moore. And, of course, the series wants to entertain its viewers.

“We’re just trying to show you the good, trying to help people believe in the good. And then just have a really good time. That’s what’s about to open up,” Moore also said.