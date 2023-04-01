‘S.W.A.T’ Star Shemar Moore will Return to ‘The Young and The Restless’ for 50th Anniversary Season

The Young and the Restless is embarking on its milestone 50th season, and Shemar Moore is going to celebrate by heading back to the set and reprising his legendary role.

As Deadline reports, the S.W.A.T. star will return as Malcolm Winters during the soap opera’s May 8th installment. In the story, Moore will reunite with his on-screen daughter Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and her sons, Devon and Nate, played by Bryton James and Sean Dominic respectively.

The Young and the Restless officially hit 50 years on March 26, and the following day, it broke through another milestone with exactly 12,500 episodes.

The Young and the Restless was Shemar Moore’s first job in the industry, and it instantly shot him to fame. While starring as Malcolm from 1994 until 2019, Moore earned two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1996 and 1997 and took home one win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000.

Unsurprisingly, his longstanding place with the soap helped him move into major prime-time series such as Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore Excited to Head Back to ‘The Young And The Restless’ Set

On Friday, Shemar Moore took to Instagram to help spread the news about his return with a post that featured him in a YR 50 promo picture.

“Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th,” he captioned. His fans proved to be just as excited as him.

“Gotta watch this,” one person commented. “Malcolm gonna see HIS daughter.”

“I was pregnant for my oldest when [Malcolm] ‘died’ years ago. I called my mother bawling my eyes out. She was so angry. She was like, ‘it’s not real life!'” another wrote. “She couldn’t understand why I was so upset.”

“Yes,” someone gushed. “Malcolm is back!”

Shemar Moore originally played Malcolm as a regular until 2005. He then stayed on as a guest star and made several more appearances for more than a decade longer.

Initially, the series killed off his character, but the writers decided to bring him back to life for the opportunity to keep him in the story. He made his last appearance in 2019 during a special tribute episode that remembered Kristoff St. John, the actor who played Moore’s onscreen brother, Neil Winters.

St. John passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2019, at the age of 52.