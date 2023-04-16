‘S.W.A.T’s Jay Harrington Reveals Show is Coming to Netflix

Jay Harrington of S.W.A.T. is giving fans some good news on a Saturday that the show will be on Netflix very soon. Harrington plays David “Deacon” Kay on the show. Let’s take a look and see how Harrington made the announcement to fans on Instagram.

Fans were happy to hear this announcement. But some were wondering whether or not the entire series will be available on Netflix. At this time, we might assume that all seasons will be available on the streaming platform. But viewers will have to wait and see themselves. S.W.A.T. is part of the Friday night lineup on CBS, It also includes Fire Country and Blue Bloods. Shemar Moore stars in the show along with Harrington.

Shemar Moore Of ‘S.W.A.T.’ Celebrated The Show Reaching 100 Episodes

Back in February 2022, Moore celebrated filming 100 episodes of S.W.A.T. Any show reaching that mark is worth having some good laughs and good times about for sure. In an Instagram post with a photo of the cast and crew on an armored car, Moore wrote, “100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business.” To the show’s fans he wrote, “We wouldn’t be here without your support!”

Moore also explained one time that the show tries to “show you the good.” “We literally are LAPD SWAT,” Moore said in a November 2020 interview with CBS New York. “We are these super cops but we also represent the men and women in real life that there’s a lot of controversy around which we’re trying to give you the optimistic approach to the humanity of these men and women that fight for our lives every day.” There is an effort in the show itself to show people who watch S.W.A.T. that the men and women who serve do have good sides to themselves.

Moore Takes Great Pride In His Work On The CBS Show

There is a sense of pride that Moore has in the work he does on the show. He reflected that feeling in even more comments from the interview. “I’m just proud to be able to do what I love to do,” Moore said. “I’m grateful to SONY and CBS for giving us a platform to do our thing. We’re in a particular show that can only tell the stories that we’re telling because of the way we’re setup.”

In an appearance on the CBS show The Talk, Moore said that one of the showrunners on S.W.A.T. is inspired by Clint Eastwood. That inspiration would lead to an episode inspired by the Eastwood classic movie Pale Rider. The episode at the center of the discussion was a two-hour Season 5 premiere.