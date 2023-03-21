Sylvester Stallone Enlists His Daughters to Pitch ‘Rocky’ Inspired Coffee

Ready for his next project, Sylvester Stallone is teaming up with his daughters Scalet, Sistine, and Sophia for a Rocky-inspired coffee brand.

On Monday (March 20th) GoPuff announced Stallones’ new coffee, Tiger Eye Coffee. The distributor revealed that the coffee brand is a “coffee kick” from Sylvester. “With a silky blend in 3 knockout flavors, you’ll keep punching allll day long,” GoPuff declared. Stallone and his daughters also shared their favorite Tiger Eye Coffee flavors as well as their favorite Rocky characters.

Tiger Eye Coffee’s three flavors are Iced Coffee Mocha, Iced Coconut Latte, and Iced Coffee Latte. Besides the coffee brand, Sylvester Stallone also has a clothing brand, which he launched in 2011.

“I thought the time is now,” he stated at the time of the clothing line’s launch. “I’ve lived a life before I know what has worked and what hasn’t worked. Clothing is the first step to building a character.”

Stallone then said that while creating his famous Rocky character, it was essential to find the right outfit for the boxer. “If he wore white and pleated pants, it would have been a whole different thing. Clothes affect one’s attitude.”

Sylvester Stallone explained that he first became interested in fashion between Rambo 2 and Rambo 3 when he experienced a “huge weight change” by dropping 185 to 160 pounds. The actor also said he worked with “great tailors” in Italy as well as the U.S. to choose patterns and fabrics for his line. “It’s a very fascinating dynamic,” he continued. “And something that I’ve always wanted to experiment with.”

Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Drank 25 Cups of Coffee a Day While Filming ‘Rocky III’

Sylvester Stallone has quite a history with coffee. In 2017, the actor revealed that he drank 25 cups of coffee a day while filming Rocky III.

“Between rounds, I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted,” Stallone explained in an Instagram post. “I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide much physical or mental energy. During the period I only ate very small portions of oatmeal cookies made with brown ice and up to 25 cups of coffee with honey and a couple of scoops of tuna fish. Sounds incredible right?”

However, Sylvester Stallone admitted that at the time his body fat went down to 2.9, which is a really dangerous level. “I may have looked pretty good on the outside but inside it was a very dangerous thing,” he continued. “But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have adapt to different challenges because if they don’t they will be conquered.”