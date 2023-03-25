Sylvester Stallone Posts Epic 80’s Throwback Snapshot Alongside John Travolta and the Bee Gees

Sylvester Stallone is remembering a great moment in cinematic history with John Travolta and the Bee Gees, and his fans are here for it.

The Rocky star posted a throwback picture of himself behind the scenes of Staying Alive, which is the 1983 follow-up to Saturday Night Fever. Sly served as the film’s director and co-writer.

The photo is a candid black-and-white snapshot. In it, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, and the three Bee Gees, Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, all stand in a circle. Stallone looks to be explaining something, maybe for the next scene, and the rest of the guys look on confused and amused.

“STAYING ALIVE FLASHBACK,” he captioned.

“Great movie, great sequel, and great job directing Sly…” a fan commented alongside the post.

“Masters Only!” another gushed.

“Now that’s a great photo,” someone added.”…Legendary.”

If Possible, Sylvester Stallone Would Go Back in Time and ‘Ban All Pastel Tank Tops’ From ‘Staying Alive’

The movie picked up with Travolta’s Oscar-nominated role as Tony Monero five years past his life in Saturday Night Fever. The story finds him still loving disco dancing—so much that he takes it to Broadway and lands a part in a musical named Satan’s Alley.

The movie didn’t come with as much acclaim as the original, but it has a solid cult following. While it was basically panned by critics, it still racked in an impressive $120 million at the box office.

When Sylvester Stallone agreed to write and direct, he was just coming into his Hollywood legend status. The first three Rocky’s had dropped, and his franchise was building its not epic following.

According to Screen Rant, the story vaguely alluded to his own rise to fame. It also followed the same Cinderella story—but in dance form. And while he decided not to act in the movie, he did have a quick cameo where he bumped into Tony on the street.

Staying Alive was a more family-friendly continuation of Saturday Night Live. By toning down the adult content, it ended up with a PG rating. But looking back, Syl wishes he had been less innocent about the writing.

“If I could do Staying Alive over,” he once said, per Screen Rant, ” I would make it grittier, more hand-held, John’s clothes baggier, and ban all pastel tank tops.”