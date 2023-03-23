Sylvester Stallone Posts Epic Throwback Artwork Teasing a Reunion with Co-star Henry Winkler

Sylvester Stallone just posted an epic throwback picture of him and Henry Winkler on the set of Lords of Flatbush—and in the caption, he teased that a reunion is on the horizon.

The Hollywood legends starred as two romancing greasers in the 1974 classic. At the time, neither one of them had jumped to their A-Lister status. Nonetheless, the film serves as a dose of nostalgia for true fans.

That’s why Sly’s cryptic Instagram post, which shows a grainy set pic of the two wrestling between takes has everyone’s attention.

“This is myself and Henry Winkler fooling around between takes during the filming of Lords of Flatbush,” he wrote with the snapshot. “… I think I have a strong feeling I am going to work with HENRY THE GREAT pretty soon! #KEEPPUNCHING.”

After only two hours online, the post gandered nearly 40K excited likes and hundreds of comments anticipating a possible Sylvester Stallone-Henry Winkler project.

“Balboa and Fonzarelli together again will be beyond epic!” one person penned.

“I loved The Lords Of Flatbush!!” another fan gushed. “Looking forward to see what’s coming from Stanley and Butchie lol”

Could Henry Winkler Join Sylvester Stallone on ‘Kings of Tulsa’?

Several people guessed that this pairing may come on Kings of Tulsa. Stallone joined the Taylor Sheridan project last year, and Season 1 is now on Paramount+. The series was unsurprisingly successful and is continuing for at least one more season.

Meanwhile, Winkler has been starring in Barry since 2018. But the series is ending with the conclusion of the current season. So, his schedule is about to be wide open for a guest role alongside Stallone.

“That would be amazing …..maybe on Tulsa King??!!!” asked a follower.

“Bring the Fonz into Tulsa King,” one person demanded.

Interestingly, while the commenter referred to Winkler’s breakout part as Arthur Fonzerelli, it was Stallone’s character in Lords of Flatbush that inspired the character.

The film dropped the same year as Happy Days, and in several interviews, Winkler proudly admitted that he based the famous persona on Stallone’s Stanley Rosiello. In fact, he took inspiration from Stanley while auditioning for the part, and it clearly did the trick.

“I just changed my voice a bit, you know?” he said on an episode of Couch Surfing, per ET.

And as he turned his supporting role into the lead, Winkler continued taking props, admitting that sometimes” he would think”, what would Sly do here?”