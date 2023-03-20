Sylvester Stallone Posts Throwback Video of John Wayne, Henry Winkler and More Singing ‘Rocky’ Theme

It’s not every day that you hear the Rocky theme shared by Sylvester Stallone and sung by people like John Wayne. On Sunday, Stallone shared a throwback video featuring many TV stars from the 1970s. Singer Toni Tennille gets things underway by starting to sing the movie’s theme song. In the video, you can see her passing by some prominent stars at that time.

But we don’t know how John Wayne finds himself amid the ABC lineup of stars. Maybe The Duke had one of his movies airing on the network for a “Movie of the Week.” Others Tennille shares the microphone with include Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame. You even get a quick Tom Bosley appearance in the video, too. Others showing up include Paul Lynde, Gabe Kaplan, and Kate Jackson.

Stallone pegs this video around 1977 and that seems about right with the ABC lineup of stars on the stage. Where else in the world of TV would you find a network lineup of stars on stage at one time? But it’s cool that Stallone shared this video with all of us.

In other Sylvester Stallone news, he recently opened up about not being in Creed III. Stallone, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said there was a disagreement about the movie’s tone. “That’s a regretful situation because I know what it could have been,” Stallone said. “It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it. It’s a different philosophy – Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s.”

Look For Stallone And His Family To Be Part Of Reality TV Series

Meanwhile, Stallone is riding high in the world of TV himself thanks to Tulsa King. Now he’s expanding his TV reach into the world of reality TV. Look for The Family Stallone to be on your sets sometime soon. The show will feature Stallone’s wife and his daughters. The show will be on Paramount+ and is set to begin airing this spring. A press release from Paramount indicates that the series will follow Sylvester Stallone, a three-time Academy Award nominee, as he gives cameras access to what he considers is the greatest role of his lifetime: being a father.

Speaking of Tulsa King, the show has picked up a second season renewal and will be back. Stallone plays Dwight :The General” Manfredi on the show. Its streaming numbers were off the charts. For instance, its premiere episode, which was titled Go West, Old Man, drew in 3.7 million total viewers