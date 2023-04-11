Sylvester Stallone Reality Show Announces May Premiere Date, New Trailer Released

Sylvester Stallone’s new reality show finally has a release date and full trailer, and we have all the other known details below.

Paramount+ announced today that the series, cleverly titled The Family Stallone, will start streaming in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Latin America on May 17. The show will premiere in Australia, Italy, and the U.K. the next day. According to Variety, it will move into other countries in the future.

The Family Stallone will give an unscripted inside look at the lives of Sly, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Not only will the cameras follow Sylvester Stallone through his acting pursuits, but they will also highlight the careers of Jennifer and the the girls. Jennifer, a former model, co-owns the Serious Skin Care wellness brand. Her daughters all host the Unwaxed podcast as they branch out into other professions.

Sistine is a budding actress and model, and she’s currently working on her first feature film. Scarlet is also focused on becoming a silver screen star, and she’s currently attending college. Sophia is putting the majority of her effort into the podcast while she decides what else she’s interested in pursuing.

Sylvester Stallone’s Reality Series Will Show His ‘Human’ Side

As the new trailer proves, the episodes will focus on Stallone’s wife and daughters as much as they will focus on him. They will also highlight Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet’s journey into adulthood with dating and more.

Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood friends will also stop by, including Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren.

While chatting with ET last fall, the Rocky star admitted that it took a lot of convincing for him to agree to a reality series. Living the celebrity life had already been intrusive enough. So the thought of inviting crews to come in and film his personal endeavors was uncomfortable.

However, he soon realized that the show would give his daughters a chance “to explore their lives” and perhaps get a jump start on their careers.

The 76-year-old also saw an opportunity to show the world that he’s a normal family man, and he hopes the series will show his “human” side.

“I want to get real with my daughters,” he shared. “I actually want to have footage of that.”

In the end, Stallone hopes to create a show as iconic, inviting, and true as The Osbournes.

“I think the first [reality series] that really hit it right was Ozzy Osbourne,” he noted. “He just didn’t care. ‘My dog craps on the floor, I’m not some superstar.’”