Sylvester Stallone Reflects on His First Acting Role

Long-time entertainment icon Sylvester Stallone took a moment to reflect back on his early acting days in a recent Instagram post. The actor shared a clip from an old interview he did, where he touched on his approach to his own weaknesses. He revealed in the clip that he learned the art of acting and writing at the same time. Stallone’s business mindset has certainly played a role in his long term success, as he continues to work in the entertainment industry today.

“Oldie but goodie! My philosophy on this subject has not changed 1% in all these years,” Stallone said of the clip. “Maybe it can be helpful. Keep punching everyone. Thanks to @john_rivoli for digging this up.”

The performer delivered some advice in the clip that can definitely be applied to so many different situations. “You have to prepare yourself constantly for disaster,” he explained in the old clip. “So when disaster comes, you’re ready, and you can rise above it.”

Luckily for Sly, he’s maintained a successful acting career for quite some time. One of his earliest roles was in “Kojak,” a 1970s drama set in New York City. The series follows the life of Theo Kojak, a NY detective who’s known for bending rules to teach the bad guys a lesson. Stallone appeared as as Detective Rick Daly in a season 3 episode.

Sylvester Stallone Has Exciting New Roles In the Works

Stallone continued to land roles after his Kojak appearance, and still takes on new projects almost 40 years later. He’s currently in the filming process for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in addition to a few other upcoming roles. The actor also mentioned in a November 2021 interview that he’s working alongside “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan on a mob series.

“So this fella comes out of jail after 25 years and goes to Oklahoma to start a new mob, but everyone there is like a cowboy…a hippie…so it’s like a ‘Get Shorty’ thing, but it’s also done by the same people that did ‘The Sopranos’, so it’s gonna have an edge,” Stallone explained to Joblo about the project.

He explained the series would probably be about ten episodes long. Additionally, he revealed that the pair plan to begin filming in March or April. The actor also gave some insight into what kind of character he’ll play on the project.

Taylor Sheridan is in On the Project

“I thought this would be really interesting, to play this kind of guy who goes in there, trying to start a mob, but he’s not vicious, he’s not intimidating, it’s like Get Shorty 25 years later,” he explained. So I’m looking forward to that. So it’s gonna be a good one too, great showrunner and everything.”

More recent reports reveal that the show’s title is “Tulsa King,” and will be available on Paramount streaming services. While there’s no official word on a potential release date, we think it’s certainly worth waiting for.

The series will feature Stallone in a starring role, and with how well Sheridan wrote “Yellowstone,” there’s no doubt that fans will love the new show. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the new series.