Sylvester Stallone Reflects on Show He Did in 1975 Just Before ‘Rocky’

He’s best known for his role in the iconic 1975 movie Rocky, and now Sylvester Stallone is reflecting on the TV show he did, Police Story, prior to the boxing film.

In an Instagram post, Sylvester Stallone declared, “A couple of interest in slices of life. I did this show in the beginning of 1975 a couple of months after I starter writing Rocky. The irony is my character’s name in the show was ‘Rocky!’ And part two is just heartwarming and why I love playing that a character.”

Sylvester Stallone made an appearance in the third season of Police Story as Elmore “Rocky” Caddo. In the episode, The Cutting Edge, Ed Peebles, who has 30 years on the force, loses his longtime partner to retirement. He starts losing his direction, both on the job and in his professional life.

Chuck Connors portrayed Pebbles. Stallone and Connors starred alongside Mark Steven, Lola Albright, John Quade, and Alan Fudge in the episode. Following his appearance on Police Story, Sylvester Stallone appeared on Kojak as Detective Rick Daly. Other TV shows he has been a part of including The Muppet Show, The Contender, Liberty’s Kids, and Las Vegas. His most recent appearance was on NBC’s hit drama This Is Us in 2017.

Police Story’s The Cutting Edge episode premiered on September 16, 1975. This was just a couple of months before Sylvester Stallone’s hit film Rocky made its debut in theaters. The film sparked five sequels, as well as three spin-offs, called Creed. The third Creed film is set to premiere later this year.

Seth Rogen Talks Meeting Sylvester Stallone

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen opens up about meeting Sylvester Stallone for the first time. The duo met while at the grand opening of a casino located in Las Vegas. “[Stallone’s] a name I grew up with. And it’s been in my life for as long as I can remember. I met Sylvester Stallone once at the opening of the Planet Hollywood Casino in Las Vegas. Because where else would you meet Sylvester Stallone?”

Seth Rogen then states that he remembers meeting Stallone and shaking his hand. “At that moment I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never met another human with the name Sylvester.’ And I don’t even think I’ve heard another human with the name Sylvester.”

The actor goes on to say that it was a really weird experience. “With the Stallone. Sylvester Stallone. Not a weird name. Sylvester just dangling out there in the wild. Shocking to have a man come up to you and say, ‘I’m Sylvester.’ It’s like what, whoa, how many syllables is that? It’s a weird name.”