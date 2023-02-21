Sylvester Stallone Reveals Original Notes for ‘Rocky 7’ in Deleted Post, Calls Out Producer

Action icon Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to tease fans with concepts he had for yet another Rocky sequel. Stallone shared artwork from artist John Rivoli featuring the iconic Rocky in his signature fedora. The art was emblazoned with one of Rocky’s triumphant phrases – “it ain’t over till it’s over”. Alongside this image, he also posted a handwritten note which showcased various ideas and scenes for the sequel. However, Collider is reporting that the post has since been deleted.

However, the pages seemed to have a lot of potential. A memorable reference is Adrian’s (Talia Shire) restaurant- a place opened in her name after her death, as depicted in Rocky Balboa. Here we witness an incredibly heavy scene that captures the essence of what makes this franchise so special. In his moment of grief and contemplation, Rocky leans on the memory of his beloved wife for hope and solace before he returns to reality with tears still streaming down his face.

In the pages, Rocky is also taken to an underground fight club and watched a 27-year-old fighter called Chucho the Mutt battle in the ring. It is possible that this would have given Rocky space for another capacity, possibly as a mentor or moral leader as he does in the Creed movies – but unfortunately, we will never know.

Sylvester Stallone sheds light on what ‘Rocky 7’ could have been

Stallone elaborated on the images with a detailed caption. “This was the beginning EXCERPTS of the screenplay for ROCKY 7, sadly because certain individuals, it will never happen, but it’s something I want to share with the diehard fans. Always Keep punching. Painting by @john_rivoli. #Irwinsfault.” In a follow-up post, Stallone added: “Part two I know it’s confusing, but I think you get the idea. Rocky was back trying to fight for the neighborhood that made him and that he still loves.”

The pages of Rocky 7 make it evidently clear that the script was written with a singular vision: to carry on the same emotional themes of love, loss, and loyalty which have been woven through each installment in this beloved franchise.

Fans of Stallone and Rocky no doubt know the shade Sly is throwing in the deleted posts. Recently, he sparked a public outcry in his dispute with Rocky producer Irwin Winkler about the rights to his character. Last year, the veteran star vented to The Hollywood Reporter about the situation.

“It was a deal that was done unbeknownst to me by people that I thought were close to me and they basically gave away whatever rights I would have had. At the time I was so excited to be working and I didn’t understand this is a business. Who knew Rocky would go on for another 45 years? I’ve never used one [line of dialogue] from anyone else — and the irony is that I don’t own any of it. The people who have done literally nothing, control it.”