Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Rambo’ Prequel Movie Update

If you are looking for a new Rambo movie coming from the legendary star Sylvester Stallone, then we have some good news. It appears that John Rambo is going to be getting a new look. Nope, not in the sense of his outfits per se. But there is talk about doing a prequel based on the life of Rambo himself. Stallone reportedly is staying positive and looking forward to getting this film off the ground. He talked about it recently with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think it’s going to happen,” Stallone said. “I wanted to do it like a Ken Burns documentary on Vietnam, where you drop young Rambo in there, and he’s this outgoing guy, football captain, and then you see why he becomes Rambo. But what they want to do is a modern-day story where I pass the torch. That’s getting close.”

Sylvester Stallone First Played John Rambo In ‘First Blood’ Back In 1982

We first were introduced to Rambo way back in 1982 with First Blood. Now, this character has reached levels of appreciation that nearly mirror Stallone’s other well-known character, Rocky Balboa. There have been a number of films in the Rambo franchise over the years. One thing that fans probably hope this film will do is get closer to the original movie. Especially when it comes to pace, script, and how the Rambo character actually shows up.

Sylvester Stallone is a man that stays busy with his work. His close fans know that he’s getting geared up to have the first season of Tulsa King hitting the TV airwaves. As most people probably know, this is the first series that Stallone has starred in on the small screen. Stallone has been making a name for himself in movies forever and ever. This new series will air on Paramount+ and its first season is waiting to run on there. Hopefully, it will appear as a winning show on the network. If that’s the case, then look for Tulsa King to have a second season. We also hope Stallone will stay around to play his role, Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

People all over the world have fallen in love with Stallone’s characters. Rambo is definitely among the ones up for attention. Over the past few months, Stallone’s personal life with Jennifer Flavin has been making headlines. Now that things have simmered down a little bit, maybe he will be putting his attention fully on his movie and TV career. It’ll be cool to see Stallone on TV. But man, how great will it be to see him grace the movie screens again as John Rambo?