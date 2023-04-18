Sylvester Stallone Set to Star in Action Comedy ‘Never Too Old to Die’ for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has scooped up Brian Otting’s screenplay Never Too Old to Die which will feature Sylvester Stallone in the starring role. Deadline reports Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions are teaming up to produce a comedic action movie, centering around an elderly espionage home. When a murder occurs within the confines of the retirement facility, it spurs a former Cold War hero’s mission – to uncover the killer in their midst.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Stallone and Balboa have officially penned a multi-year, first-look deal with Amazon Studios for films and television. As part of the agreement, Stallone will contribute his talents as a writer, director, producer, and star to both scripted and unscripted projects.

Jennifer Salke is the head of Amazon and MGM Studios. She weighed in recently on their deal with Stallone. “Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend. [He] has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world,” Salke told Deadline. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”

Sylvester Stallone has a full slate of projects for 2023

Recently, Sylvester Stallone starred in the superhero movie Samaritan for Prime Video. He currently stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King which was created by Taylor Sheridan. It achieved one of the highest cable debuts with its premiere episode being aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone.

In 2018, Balboa Productions was established by Stallone and Aftergood. With the success of both Samaritan and Tulsa King (the latter having achieved a Season 2 renewal last fall), they are currently in post-production on Lost on a Mountain in Maine. It’s an adaptation of true events that follow the story of one boy’s unpleasant survival mission through the Katahdin Mountains’ vast wilderness. Balboa is in the midst of developing Scavenger Hunt. It’s an upcoming genre film that Elle Callahan will pen and direct for MGM/Amazon.

Otting is a critically-acclaimed filmmaker. His short film, Prom Car ’91, has made its way to festivals around the world. It earned accolades such as Best Horror Comedy at Nightmares Film Festival and Best Horror Comedy at Nevermore Film Festival.

2023 is shaping up to be the summer of Sly. On May 5th, Stallone returns as Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Then on May 17th, he stars alongside his family in Paramount+’s docuseries The Family Stallone. Lastly, August brings us a new installment of his hit action franchise – The Expendables via Lionsgate.