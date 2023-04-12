Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Production Company Signs Longterm Pact with Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has confirmed a new first-look partnership with Sylvester Stallone’s production company Balboa Productions.

As part of the multi-year deal, Amazon gets first crack at green-lighting any projects Stallone writes, directs, produces, or stars in through Balboa Productions, which he founded with Braden Aftergood. The films, television series, and reality series, if picked up by Amazon, will stream on Prime Video; films can also qualify for a theatrical release. Currently, Balboa is already producing the genre film Scavenger Hunt, written and directed by Elle Callahan (Witch Hunt) for MGM/Amazon.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend who has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and also producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”

Balboa helmed MGM’s 2022 Stallone-led movie Samaritan, which Prime Video released. The new deal formalizes the partnership between Stallone, his partners, and MGM, which is now a shingle of Amazon.

“Having the opportunity to work closely with the talented creative teams at Amazon and MGM will further propel the incredible momentum of Balboa Productions,” Stallone and Aftergood said.

Sylvester Stallone’s new reality series debuts May 17

Balboa already dips its toes in a wide variety of entertainment options. The company handles Tulsa King, penned by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which Paramount+ has picked up for a second season. Balboa will also produce a reality show about Stallone and his family of women (wife and three adult daughters) for Paramount+.

Additionally, Stallone’s company is editing and mixing the feature adaptation of Lost On a Mountain In Maine, a young adult survival story based on a true story from the Katahdin Mountains.

Stallone’s reality series, cutely titled The Family Stallone, will give an unscripted inside look at the lives of Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and the couples’ three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

If you’re surprised to see Sly in a reality series, you’re not alone. The actor admitted last year during production that he “took a lot of convincing.”

The 76-year-old actor said he finally agreed because saw an opportunity to show the world that he’s a normal family man. And he hopes the series will show his “human” side.

“I think the first [reality series] that really hit it right was Ozzy Osbourne,” he noted. “He just didn’t care. ‘My dog craps on the floor, I’m not some superstar.’ For me, I want to get real with my daughters. I actually want to have footage of that.”