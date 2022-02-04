‘Taxi’ Star Marilu Henner Opened Up About Her Venture Into Reality-TV

Actress Marilu Henner went from spending five years starring in an Emmy-Award-winning series, to switching things up in reality television.

When “Taxi” first aired in 1978, the sitcom instantly became a hit and stayed that way until 1983.

OG fans of the show likely remember the details of a favorite episode or season. However, the star of the show, Marilu Henner remembers everything, literally everything.

The redheaded actress rose to fame playing Elaine Nardo on “Taxi.” Although she continues acting today, she’s also known for her powerful memory.

The 69-year-old is the proud owner of a highly superior autobiographical memory called hyperthymesia (HSAM). People with the power of these types of memories can remember details from every day of her life, dating back to when they were children. Is it just me, or does this sound a lot like what “Criminal Minds” character, Spencer Reid also has?

Marilu Henner wrote a book about having her special memory. It’s so special in fact that as of 2021, only 60 people in the world have memories like the actress.

In a Smashing interview, Henner discusses growing up with her unusual memory. “I only know my memory because I was born with this kind of memory. It’s unusual. My family knew it was unusual when I was a little child. People would come to the house and say, ‘What’s with that kid and her memory? She knows the date of when I was here last time, what I was wearing, and everything else.”

Although her memory is often looked at as both a blessing and a curse, Henner couldn’t imagine her life with memories like the rest of us.

“It’s an unusual memory. But I can’t imagine not having it, and it serves me well. You’d have to talk to my husband to find out how annoying it is for him (laughs). He says, “What man ever wins an argument against his wife anyway? At least, I have an excuse.” (laughs) Okay. Give me a date,” she says.

Aside from her unique memory, Henner wrote about many other topics in her career. Since her days on “Taxi,” she is the author of 10 books, continues acting, and raised two children.

What Has Marilu Henner Been Up to Since Her ‘Taxi’ Days?

Since “Taxi” wrapped up in the early 80s, actress Marilu Henner hasn’t just been twiddling her thumbs. Even before she landed the role of Elaine Nardo, Henner kept on moving.

Before appearing in “Taxi,” Henner stared as a theater actor. She even worked in the original production of “Grease.” Throughout her acting career, she returned to theater many times. Henner played roles in the Broadway productions of “Chicago” and “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” as well as theater productions.

But Marilu Henner did not only work in the theater after “Taxi” closed the script. She starred in the series “Evening Shade” from 1990 to 1994. Henner also starred in the movies “Cannonball Run II,” “The Man Who Loved Women,” and “L.A. Story.”

The actress’s recent television appearances include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Hallmark’s “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” franchise, and “Two and a Half Men.” Wow, her resume just keeps getting longer and longer.

Henner also appeared on television in a few reality shows. In 2008, she starred in “The Celebrity Apprentice.” In 2016, she sashayed on “Dancing with the Stars” and even finished in sixth place!