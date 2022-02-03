‘Taxi’ Star Star Marilu Henner Opened Up About Rare Memory Condition

Taxi star Marilu Henner has an extremely rare condition that allows her to remember virtually anything in vivid detail.

And we do mean extremely rare. As of 2021, there were only 60 people in the entire world diagnosed with it.

The condition is called Hyperthymesia, or HSAM for short. Broken down, the word literally means “excessive remembering.”

People diagnosed with HSAM store short-term memories just like the rest of us. But for some reason, the accuracy of those memories improves over time, no matter how insignificant. So they can effortlessly recall events, images, dates, and conversations that span back decades in exact detail.

They can usually recite memories from when they were small children. But the images are most vivid starting around the age of 10.

And as we stated above, Marilu Henner is one of the very very few people who have that seemingly superhuman ability.

Because of that, Henner starred in and consulted for the series Unforgettable, which was about a woman who lived with hyperthymesia.

But while it sounds mind-boggling and supernatural to us, Marilu Henner doesn’t know life without HSAM. So she doesn’t think it’s all that extraordinary.

The ‘Taxi’ Star Realized She Was ‘Unusual’ at the Age of 6

“I don’t know anything different,” Marilu Henner told Smashing Interviews. “I only know my memory because I was born with this kind of memory. It’s unusual. My family knew it was unusual when I was a little child. People would come to the house and say, ‘What’s with that kid and her memory? She knows the date of when I was here last time, what I was wearing and everything else.'”

The Taxi star realized her mind operated differently when she was about 6 years old. She recalls laying in bed and thinking about specific dates to lull herself to sleep at night.

“I would sort of time travel in my head and do a little meditation,” she continued.

Henner’s family and friends loved testing her skills and eventually appointed her the “family historian.” And over time, every single person around her knew about her ability.

Doctors have a gradient that measures the intensity of Hyperthymesia. The lowest qualifying range is 65 percent and the highest is 99 percent. Marilu Henner is in the 99th.

“It’s an unusual memory,” she added. “But I can’t imagine not having it, and it serves me well. You’d have to talk to my husband to find out how annoying it is for him (laughs). He says, “What man ever wins an argument against his wife anyway? At least, I have an excuse.” (laughs) Okay. Give me a date.”