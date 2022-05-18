Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone Announces Premiere Date

Just after the “Yellowstone” premiere date dropped, Taylor Sheridan revealed that his new show, “Tulsa King,” will premiere on the same day on Paramount Plus.

Production on Season 5 of “Yellowstone” began this month, while “Tulsa King” production has been underway for a while longer. But now we know that both shows will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network cable channel and “Tulsa King” on Paramount Plus.

The show’s official Twitter account posted the news earlier today, along with a promo pic of Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

While the premiere date is fresh, we know that Taylor Sheridan came up with “Tulsa King” during the pandemic. And he immediately pictured Stallone in the lead role.

Stallone’s Manfredi is a mid-level mob boss who spent the last 25 years in prison. Upon release, Manfredi’s bosses send him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to start up a new crime ring there. But once Manfredi gets a taste for power, he starts collecting a new mob crew for himself.

The star-studded cast already includes Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson. Paramount also recently announced that Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Garrett Hedlund will jump on board as well.

With a premiere date nailed down, we can’t wait to see Taylor Sheridan’s newest creation, and hopefully a “Tulsa King” trailer heading our way soon.

Taylor Sheridan likes to keep several irons in the fire. At first, he worked only on “Yellowstone” for the Paramount Network. Then he developed “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883” for Paramount Plus. Now, he’s working on no less than nine semi-interconnected shows.

One of those shows is “Tulsa King,” but his other big hit is “1932,” a “Yellowstone” spinoff series. This prequel takes place after “1883” but before the flagship show and reveals a new generation of Duttons. And earlier this week, Paramount announced that none other than Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the new series.

These heavy hitters from Hollywood guarantee that the show will deliver quality acting, if not an incredible storyline as well. Given Sheridan’s track record, we have no doubt that it’ll deliver.

We also have a tentative release date for “1932” on Paramount Plus. The show is reportedly aiming for December 2022.

That means we could see three Taylor Sheridan Shows in the next six to seven months. “Yellowstone” Season 5 and the premiere season of “Tulsa King” launch on Nov. 13. And now, just one month later, fans might get to see “1932” as well.