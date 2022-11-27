Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River’ Is Getting a Sequel… But Here’s Why Folks Are Worried

While it’s good news that the Taylor Sheridan movie Wind River is getting a sequel, there are some people who are worried about it. Sheridan wrote and directed the crime drama from 2017. But this new project will not have Sheridan or stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen involved. At this time, Martin Sensmeier is the lone holdover on board to come on back.

Wind River: The Next Chapter is slated to be produced by Castle Rock Entertainment, according to Variety. In The Next Chapter, we find Chip Hanson, played by Sensmeier, becoming a tracker for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. But the FBI calls on him to help solve some ritualistic murders that have been taking place on the Wind River reservation. Hanson ultimately finds himself as part of a “desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reservation he calls home,” according to the studio’s logline, Pop Culture reports.

Taylor Sheridan Is Not Part Of ‘Wind River’ Sequel Project

Now, production on this sequel is due to start in January 2023. On board for different parts of the production are Patrick Massett and John Zinman, who will write the screenplay. Kari Skogland will direct the movie. In case you didn’t know, Skogland was nominated for an Emmy for directing The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 episode After. Skogland also was behind the camera for six episodes of the Disney+ Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also, Skogland is slated to direct Gal Gadot’s long-gestating Cleopatra movie. No updates on that project have come down since June. That’s when Deadline reported that Universal was interested in picking up the movie.

Renner starred in Wind River as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert. Olsen portrayed FBI special agent Jane Banner. They worked to solve a murder in the Wind River Indian Reservation located in Wyoming. Supporting cast members included a couple of Yellowstone favorites, Gil Birmingham and Kelsey Asbille. People can see the movie on streaming platforms like Amazon’s Freevee service, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

Wind River grossed $45 million. It cost just $11 million to produce. There is little doubt that Sheridan’s work is quite popular. For instance, Yellowstone Season 5 debuted earlier in November. An amazing 8.8 million viewers watched the premiere on Paramount Network. Paramount also decided to air the episode on CMT, TV Land, and Pop. That put the total viewership at around 10.3 million for the first episode. Up next from Sheridan’s world is the Yellowstone prequel 1923. It’s set to debut on Dec. 18. Sheridan’s Tulsa King made its initial debut on Paramount+ back on Nov. 13. Look for Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown debuting on Jan. 15.