‘That ’70s Show’: The Character You Forgot Lindsay Lohan Played on the Series

That ’70s Show is full of fun cameos. From Bruce Willis to Betty White, the sitcom invited some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to the set. In Season 7, famous actress Lindsay Lohan appears on an episode of the series.

The cameo occurs at the peak of Lohan’s career. Filmed after starring in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, Lohan’s role shows her comedic chops. She plays Danielle, a new client at Fez’s hair salon. Sparks fly as Fez shampoos her hair, and Danielle takes an interest in him. Of course, chaos ensues when Fez and Kelso are fighting for the girl’s attention and affection. Ultimately, Fez wins the battle.

While Lohan does not become a recurring guest on That ’70s Show, it is fun to see her move the story along. According to Entertainment Tonight, the episode also brought the actress and Wilmer Valderrama closer together. The two kept their romantic relationship very private at the time. The breakup was hard on Lohan, who confirmed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that it became the inspiration for many songs, including her track entitled “Over.”

Isn’t the connection between Lindsay Lohan and That ’70s Show fascinating? We are feeling nostalgic looking back at this episode. You can watch it for yourself here.

That ’70s Show: The New Revival Details

Yes, a revival of That ’70s Show is on the way. However, the spinoff is taking place in a different decade. Netflix is producing That ’90s Show, which focuses on the daughter of Eric and Donna from the original show. The revival comes with a cast of new and young talents, as well as a couple of returning stars. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Foreman.

Fans are also excited to hear that the writers and producers of That ’70s Show are a part of the new project. The show’s description makes the revival sounds just as funny and engaging.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” the description says. “Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Deadline is giving fans an inside look at the cast of the reboot. Although there is no release date announced yet, it is exciting to see the quirky character descriptions. Kurtwood Smith is excited for viewers to meet the new generation of Point Place teenagers.

Will there be celebrity cameos on the show, similar to its predecessor? We will have to wait and see.