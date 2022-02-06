‘That ’70s Show’: How Bruce Willis Ended Up as a Cameo on the Show

How in the world did Fox sitcom That ’70s Show get movie star Bruce Willis to do a cameo on the show? It certainly was something to behold.

Willis, known for his Die Hard movies, also had a turn on TV on the show Moonlighting with Cybill Shepherd. Still, getting a cameo from Willis was a real get. Here’s how it went down thanks to a little help from ScreenRant.

He shows up in the Season 8 episode titled Misfire. Michael Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher, would travel to Chicago and visit his daughter before finding himself at the Playboy Club. It is there that he meets Vic, chief of the Playboy Club’s security, and Willis’ character.

‘That ’70s Show’ Character Thinks About Joining Vic at Playboy Club

On That ’70s Show, Kelso has an interest in hanging around the girls who work there. He decides that his dream job is being like Vic, a bouncer at the Playboy Club. What happens? Kelso interviews Vic, one slick dude circa 1970s style.

But the character decides against that path and goes home to Point Place, Wis. From there, Kelso (and Kutcher) wraps up the final season of That 70’s Show. OK, so how did Willis play Vic on there? Apparently, Kutcher asked him to do so.

See, Willis and Kutcher were friends and remain so to this very day. Willis did say yes and donated his fee to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. It was earmarked to help survivors of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Willis Was Not Only Big-Name Star To Make A Guest Turn On There

The Category 5 Atlantic hurricane caused more than 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage in late August 2005. Katrina was one of the costliest hurricanes on record.

The Die Hard star was not the only one to take a guest-starring turn on That ’70s Show. Others who did included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Betty White, Lindsay Lohan, and Jessica Simpson.

But Kutcher and Willis have a little interesting twist to their comradeship. Back in 2005, Kutcher married Demi Moore, who is Willis’ former wife. She and Willis have three daughters. Still, Willis would remark that Kutcher, Moore, Willis, and the children have “become like a tribe” over the years.

It is something to note that the big-time movie star decided to donate that fee. He could have kept it for himself and his bank account. But he didn’t do it. The fact that Willis sent his earnings over to help the American Red Cross is in stark contrast to his Vic character. It was a benevolent gesture from him to do that very thing.