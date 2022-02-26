‘That ’70s Show’: How Laura Prepon Won a Role on the Series

Laura Prepon’s audition story for That ’70s Show is pretty epic. Here’s how the young actress won the role of Donna on the sitcom.

That ’70s Show fans know and love Donna Pinciotti. The witty and stubborn redhead always brings her own unique blend of sarcasm into the mix. During the casting process, the producers of the show were looking for an actress with the same humor and confidence. This is where actress Laura Prepon comes in.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Prepon recalls auditioning for the role of Donna. After landing the part, she asked the production team how they knew that she was the perfect fit.

“One of the things that’s really funny is later after I got on the show, I had said to our creators, Bonnie and Terri Turner, ‘What was the thing that made you know that I was Donna?'” she says. “They said, ‘First of all, when you came in, you just were Donna. You were Donna Pinciotti; you were perfect for her.'”

According to the actress, Prepon’s last two words to the casting directors are what “sealed the deal.”

“And at the end of the audition, I looked at them and I said, ‘We good?’ And I put my hands on the table and I pushed off like a total tomboy. It was just how I got up from my table. They said that sealed the deal.”

That does sound like something Donna Pinciotti would say and do. We are happy that the That 70s Show actress showed her tomboy sass in that moment.

Everything To Know About ‘That 70s Show’ Spinoff Star

More and more details about the new That 70s Show spinoff are swirling around. Taking place two decades after its predecessor, That 90s Show will center around Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Foreman. Being played by 15 year-old actress Callie Haverda, it sounds like her role will be reminiscent of her television mother. Variety teases fans a fun description of the show’s protagonist.

“Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

The young talent playing Calli Haverda is no stranger to the screen. She stars in Netflix’s The Lost Husband with Josh Duhamel. She is also in The Adventures of Pepper and Paula, and Hulu’s Shut Eye. Her interview with Lifestyle Mag shows her passion for acting in all different kinds of projects.

“I really enjoy everything. Any script I can get my hands on or any project,” she says.

We are excited to see how Haverda takes on what is likely to be her biggest role yet.