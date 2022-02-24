‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals Set and It’s Perfect

New photos emerged from the set of That ’90s Show, debuting a first look at returning cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

A user tweeted the pictures, which also showed an updated version of the Forman house, the primary setting of That ’70s Show. The Forman’s kitchen is somewhat recognizable, though the mod wallpaper and bright colors were replaced by late 80s-era florals. The basement also received a minor facelift, with furniture from the original show’s living room migrating downstairs. It’s a fun and realistic detail.

that 90s show set pics pic.twitter.com/ON5lSw1j6O — josh (@josh_kunis) February 13, 2022

That ’90s Show picks up 20 years after That ’70s Show. Its protagonist, Leia Forman, is the daughter of the original show’s lead, Eric, and his longtime love, Donna Pinciotti. As of right now, the only returning cast members are Smith and Rupp, who played Eric’s parents, Red and Kitty.

Additionally, Netflix shared a synopsis for the series: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

The series began filming in early February, and it will wrap in April. As a result, audiences may be able to stream the series as soon as the end of 2022.

That ’90s Show: Meet the New Characters

Like the original series, That ’90s Show follows a primarily teenaged cast. The young stars include Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Ashley Aufderheide. Netflix also shared a description of all of the characters, which includes Leia Forman.

“Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure,” Leia’s character description read. “She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

Each subsequent description is as follows:

Gwen, played by Aufderheide: “Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.”

Jay, played by Mace Colonel: “Jay is charming and flirty — at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.”

Nate, played by Maxwell Acee Donovan: “The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.”

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi: “Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.”

Nikki, played by Sam Morelos: “Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.”

While the cast of That ’90s Show sounds promising, audiences hold out hope that we may get a cameo or two from the original cast. However, with over a month left of filming, it’s possible.