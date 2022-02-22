‘The Addams Family’: Carolyn Jones Once Poked Fun at Her Ex-Husband With a Line

When The Addams Family introduced cousin Itt, Carolyn Jones found an opportunity to make a jab at her ex-husband, Aaron Spelling.

During the season 1 episode appropriately titled Cousin Itt Visits the Addams Family, the furry kin asks Morticia and Gomez to help him find a job. But he doesn’t know if employers would find any of his talents useful.

So he proceeds to showcase said talents in a mini magic show. Itt goes on to cut off his hand with a miniature guillotine and jokes about being Marie Antoinette (yes, Cousin Itt had arms during his first appearance.)

After his amusing act, Morticia suggests that Itt could have a career in show business. However, Gomez shoots that idea down saying that his cousin was far too short to be an entertainer.

And with that, the newly divorced Jones thought of a zinger that would irritate her ex.

“Too short for an actor and too tall for a producer,” she quipped.

Most fans had no idea that Carolyn Jones was poking fun at Aaron Spelling, who measured in under five and a half feet tall. They just assumed the charming joke was simply about Cousin Itt’s minuscule stature.

But anyone with inside knowledge about her personal life knew who she was really laughing at.

‘The Addams Family’ Star and Her Ex Husband Had an Amicable Divorce

However, Carolyn Jones’ one-liner was only a light-hearted jab. The actress and Aaron Spelling actually had an amicable divorce. And Spelling even helped her get the part of Morticia Addams.

While going through the divorce proceedings, Spelling connected his soon-to-be ex-wife with the Addams Family producers. And then, he convinced her to take the job with the iconic sitcom after she considered turning it down.

The reason Jones and Spelling called it quits was a simple case of two people who were too busy to stay in love.

When the two tied the knot in 1953, Carolyn Jones was a budding movie star. And Spelling was struggling to make it in the industry.

But Aaron Spelling was determined to become a big-name producer, so he put hundreds upon hundreds of hours into that goal.

Because of that, Spelling spent very little time at home, which made Jones feel lonely. And Carolyn Jones wasn’t afraid to let people know that her ex-husband’s job got in the way of their romance.

In a 1965 interview with gossip writer Hedda Hopper, Jones admitted that Spelling was “married to the job” instead of her.

Aaron Spelling did live his dream in the end though. Before he passed away in 2006, he was considered one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood with over 230 projects to his name.